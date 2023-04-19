Is hard-boiled egg healthy? Benefits and recipe

Hard-boiled eggs are loved by many and are ideal for egg salad and other recipes. Eggs are a powerhouse of nutrients and contain good cholesterol required for the synthesis of several essential steroid hormones in the body, including cortisol, testosterone and estrogen.

Eggs are versatile and can be cooked in various ways. It's recommended to cook eggs well to reduce chances of infection caused by various microbes that might be present in eggs, including salmonella.

In this article, we discuss the nutritional facts of hard-boiled eggs along with an easy recipe to follow.

Nutrients and calories in a hard-boiled egg

Boiled eggs contain various nutrients. (Image via Unsplash/Mustafa Bashari)

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, one large hard-boiled egg (50 grams) provides:

Calories: 77 kcal

77 kcal Carbs: 0.6 grams

0.6 grams Total fat: 5.3 grams

5.3 grams Saturated fat: 1.6 grams

1.6 grams Monounsaturated fat: 2.0 grams

2.0 grams Cholesterol: 212 mg

212 mg Protein: 6.3 grams

6.3 grams Vitamin A: 6% of the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA)

6% of the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) Vitamin B2 (riboflavin): 15% of the RDA

15% of the RDA Vitamin B12 (cobalamin): 9% of the RDA

9% of the RDA Vitamin B5 (pantothenic acid): 7% of the RDA

7% of the RDA Phosphorus: 86 mg, or 9% of the RDA

86 mg, or 9% of the RDA Selenium: 15.4 mcg, or 22% of the RDA

The calories in eggs are contributed by healthy fats and do not cause fat gain. Eggs are an amazing source of fat-soluble vitamins, including vitamin D and vitamin A. Protein in eggs has the highest bioavailability.

Benefits of hard-boiled eggs

Eggs are good for weight loss due to their low-carb profile. They can improve heart health, as they contain several essential nutrients and good cholesterol. Eggs do not cause a rise in bad cholesterol. Social media fitness influencers often advise against consumption of eggs without any scientific evidence.

Protein can play an important role in weight loss by reducing unnecessary hunger pangs and reducing cravings for junk food. The boiled egg diet is one that promises rapid weight loss by including several hard-boiled egg meals throughout the day.

How to make a hard-boiled egg?

Boiling eggs is simple and easy (Image via Unsplash/Alexander Grey)

Here's a simple and easy recipe to make perfect eggs with firm yolks at home:

Equipment

Medium boiling pot

Glass bowls

Ingredients

Large eggs

Instructions

Place eggs in the pot, and cover with cold water by one inch. Bring to a boil; cover the pot, and turn off the heat.

Let the eggs cook for 9-12 minutes.

Transfer the eggs to a bowl of ice water for 14 minutes. That will make the eggs easier to peel.

Eggs can be used to prepare various keto-friendly low-carb snacks due to their versatile nature.

How long can you keep hard-boiled eggs?

Boiled eggs should ideally be consumed within a couple of hours. Eggs can be stored in the refrigerator at 4 degrees Celsius for about 2-3 days. They should ideally be stored in a food-grade container and in hygienic conditions. They can also be frozen in an airtight container if required to be stored for longer durations.

How long is a hard-boiled egg good for?

Eggs can be consumed within a couple of hours. Consuming boiled eggs or fried eggs (fried without the use of seed oils) poses no health risks and can be included in a daily diet. The egg fast diet also aims to help with rapid weight loss.

Daily consumption of eggs is beneficial for overall health. If you're allergic to eggs, it's advisable to avoid eggs and products that contain eggs, though.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

