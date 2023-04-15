Are eggs good for weight loss? Health benefits and recipe

Are eggs good for weight loss? Eggs are rich in high-quality protein, healthy fats, essential vitamins and minerals. They have a high biological value and provide bioavailable amino acids for optimal muscle gain and tissue repair.

Social media fitness influencers often advise against the consumption of eggs for no scientific reason. Eggs can be considered a superfood when it comes to their nutritive value.

In this article, we discuss the nutritional facts that make eggs good for weight loss along with other health benefits.

Can I eat eggs for weight loss?

Protein can play an important role in weight loss. Eggs can provide all the necessary amino acids required for muscle repair and maintenance.

Protein can also reduce unnecessary hunger and cravings. Eggs and other high-protein foods can boost the overall metabolic rate of the body. Increased metabolism is associated with rapid weight loss. Their impressive nutritional profile makes eggs good for weight loss.

According to data provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, hundred grams of eggs contain:

Calories : 155 kcal

: 155 kcal Protein : 12.6 grams

: 12.6 grams Carbohydrates : 1.12 grams

: 1.12 grams Fat : 10.6 grams

: 10.6 grams Choline : 294 mg

: 294 mg Vitamin D : 87 IU

: 87 IU Cholesterol: 373 mg

Just two eggs provide up to 13 grams of highly bioavailable protein, which makes them amazing for muscle gain. Eggs are inexpensive and provide various categories of nutrients, notably vitamin D and vitamin A. They're an amazing source of good cholesterol, which is required for the synthesis of steroid hormones in the body, including testosterone and cortisol.

It can be observed from the information above that eggs contain a negligible amount of carbs, which makes them ideal for low-carb diets. They're highly recommended on the Mediterranean diet, too.

Are boiled eggs good for weight loss?

Eggs are versatile and can be prepared in various ways. Boiled eggs can be considered a better option for weight loss, as they do not contain the added fat used for frying them.

Scrambled eggs, omelettes and sunny side-ups often require oil and can increase the overall calorific value. If you're on a low-calorie diet, boiled eggs might be the best option for you. The versatility of cooking makes eggs good for weight loss, as they can fit into various types of diets.

If you're not on a calorie-restricted diet, any type of egg dish can work for you. In the ketogenic diet, it's recommended to include fatty foods in the diet to provide energy. Both fried eggs and boiled eggs can help with weight loss in such a diet. An adequate amount of calories in eggs provide energy throughout the day.

Egg diet for weight loss

The egg diet (popularly known as the boiled egg diet) is a type of diet that promises rapid weight loss.

This diet includes eating hard-boiled eggs per day, along with other lean proteins, non-starchy vegetables and low-carb fruits. This diet was conceptualized by Arielle Chandler in 2018. It promotes health benefits that make eggs good for weight loss.

This diet does not allow snacking in between. For breakfast, one should consume at least two boiled eggs, along with a serving of any non-starchy vegetables and one low-carb fruit. An egg fast diet involves eating nothing but eggs and healthy fats throughout the day for weight loss.

Are eggs good for weight loss? Simple recipe

The ease of cooking makes eggs good for weight loss. They take a few minutes to cook and provide more nutrients than any other complex food. Eggs can be used to make various keto-friendly low-carb snacks.

Try out this easy egg salad recipe below:

Ingredients

2 tbsp celery, finely chopped

3 tbsp red onion, finely chopped

2 tbsp dill leaves, chopped

3 tbsp chives, chopped

The salad dressing

4 tablespoons of egg mayonnaise (low-fat preferred)

2 tsp lemon juice

2 tsp Dijon mustard (or any other mustard)

1 tsp paprika powder

1/2 tsp sea salt

1/2 tsp ground pepper

1 garlic clove, minced

Instructions

Peel and chop the eggs, and place them in a large bowl.

Add the finely chopped celery, red onion slices, dill and chives.

Add the dressing, and toss the mixture gently with a spoon.

