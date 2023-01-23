Calories in scrambled eggs means you should include eggs in your diet. It so happens that scrambled eggs are one of the most popular dishes served for breakfast, especially in hotels.

So, if you’re traveling but want to keep up with healthy eating as closely as possible, scrambled eggs are a great choice. Hence, knowing the calories in scrambled eggs can ensure you have an approximate idea of your daily macros.

Number of Calories in Scrambled Eggs

Scrambled eggs (Photo via Unsplash/Gian Cescon)

The exact number of calories in scrambled eggs or scrambled eggs nutrition depend on the number of eggs and ingredients used. However, keeping that aside, you should know the approximate number of calories from two scrambled eggs (since one serving of scrambled eggs usually has two eggs).

Calories: 140-150

Fat: 9 to 12 grams

Protein: 10 to 12 grams

Carbohydrates: 0 gram

Now, if you add ingredients such as butter, cheese, or milk, the number of calories in scrambled eggs will increase due to the added calories from the ingredients.

If you know your daily macros, you can use a fitness tracker or food tracker to check the exact number of calories in scrambled eggs, especially if you’re adding high-fat or high-calorie ingredients.

How to Cook Scrambled Eggs?

Scrambled eggs (Photo via Unsplash/Ana Azevedo)

Making scrambled eggs is one of the easiest things to do. In fact, the reason it’s popular is because of how easy scrambled eggs are to make while being a nutritious dish.

Here are the steps you need to follow to create scrambled eggs:

Take a mixing bowl and crack the eggs into it. Whisk/beat them until the yolks and whites combine. You can add milk or cream if you want the scrambled eggs to be fluffier. Take a non-skillet pan and put it over medium heat with a small amount of butter or oil and allow it to coat the pan. Pour the eggs into the pan and stir it. Keep stirring until eggs start to cook. Keep cooking until it reaches your desired level. Add salt and pepper for flavor.

How to Cook Eggs in The Microwave?

Cooking eggs (Photo via Unsplash/Annie Spratt)

If you don’t want to use the heating pan to make eggs, another quick way is to make eggs in the microwave.

Follow these steps to make eggs in the microwave:

Crack the eggs into a mixing bowl. Ensure that you’re using a microwave-safe bowl. Mix the yolks and whites together, and add some salt and pepper. Put the bowl inside the microwave for 30-40 seconds. Gently take it out when done. Use a fork or a knife to check the doneness of the egg by poking it. Microwave for an additional ten seconds if you want to cook it more.

You won’t be able to make scrambled eggs in a microwave the way you can with a skillet or pan. However, you can bring the microwaved egg inwards by stirring it, adding some cheese to the mix, and microwave it for ten more seconds.

One of the reasons you might want to know the calories in scrambled eggs is if you’ve added it to your diet. While eggs are a good source of protein and fat, it’s not enough if you plan to have eggs as your only source of protein.

In fact, one shouldn’t eat more than two eggs a day, and this is if you don’t have underlying health conditions such as high cholesterol. If you do so, it’s best to limit your egg consumption to 3-4 a week, and have foods that lower high cholesterol instead. Usually eggs have 187mg cholesterol, and you should have 300 mg cholesterol a day. More than two eggs a day will bump you over the limit by quite a bit.

You need to add other protein-high food items such as meat, fish, tuna, and tofu (if you’re vegan) to the diet. If you don’t like any other natural source of protein, you might want to consider protein powers. These are protein supplements and are often used to hit the protein requirements.

