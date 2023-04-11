What is an egg fast, and how does it work?

Are you looking for a quick and effective way to lose weight and improve your health? Look no further than the egg fast diet.

In this article, we explore everything you need to know about this trendy and effective diet plan, including the rules, benefits and some delicious recipe ideas.

What is the egg fast diet?

Egg yolks are high in cholesterol. (Image via Pexels/Julien Jatenberg)

The egg fasting diet is a popular variation of the ketogenic diet that involves consuming primarily eggs, cheese and healthy fats for a short period, typically three to five days.

The goal of the diet is to kickstart metabolism, promote fat burning and help you lose weight quickly.

Egg fasting rules

The egg-fasting diet is simple, but it does come with a few rules. First and foremost, you must eat at least six eggs per day, along with one tablespoon of healthy fat, like coconut oil or butter, for each egg you consume. You can also have up to three ounces of cheese per day.

During egg-fasting, you must avoid all other foods, including carbohydrates, fruits and vegetables. You can, however, drink plenty of water, black coffee and unsweetened tea.

Benefits of egg fast diet

Eggs can be stored for several weeks. (Images via Pexels/Lukas)

There are several benefits associated with the egg-fasting diet, including:

Rapid weight loss: This diet can help you lose weight quickly, as you will be consuming very few calories while still getting plenty of protein and healthy fats.

Improved satiety: The high protein and healthy fat content of the diet can help keep you feeling full and satisfied, reducing your overall food intake.

Reduced inflammation: The diet is anti-inflammatory, which can help reduce inflammation and promote overall health.

Improved heart health: The diet can help improve cholesterol level and reduce risk of heart disease.

Egg fasting diet recipes

Eggs can be cooked in many different ways (Image via Pexels/Mizuno K)

If you’re interested in trying this diet, here are some delicious and easy recipe ideas to get you started:

Scrambled eggs with cheese: Cook six eggs in a tablespoon of butter or coconut oil, and top with three ounces of shredded cheese.

Egg salad: Mix six hard-boiled eggs with one tablespoon of mayonnaise and a sprinkle of salt and pepper. Serve over a bed of lettuce.

Cheesy egg muffins: Whisk six eggs with three ounces of shredded cheese, and pour into a muffin tin. Bake at 350°F for 15-20 minutes, or till it's set.

Deviled eggs: Slice six hard-boiled eggs in half, and remove the yolks. Mix the yolks with one tablespoon of mayonnaise and a sprinkle of paprika, and spoon back into the egg halves.

This diet is a trendy and effective way to kickstart your weight loss journey and improve overall health. While it’s important to follow the rules of the diet, there are plenty of delicious and easy recipes to keep you satisfied during this diet. Give it a try, and see the results for yourself.

Poll : 0 votes