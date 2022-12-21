Boiled Egg Diet: How It Works, Benefits, & Recipes

The boiled egg diet is a type of diet that promises rapid weight loss. The diet includes eating hard-boiled eggs per day, along with other lean proteins, non-starchy vegetables, and low-carb fruits.

This diet is based on a book published by Arielle Chandler in 2018. The author claims that you can lose up to 25 pounds in just two weeks with a boiled egg diet. There are also other claims with regard to improved vision, stronger bones, and thicker hair.

In this article, we will take an in-depth analysis of the boiled egg diet along with its potential benefits.

Foods to Eat and Avoid in the Boiled Egg Diet

This diet is well structured and does not allow snacking in between. For breakfast, one should consume at least two boiled eggs, along with a serving of any non-starchy vegetables and one low-carb fruit.

Lunch and dinner should consist of non-starchy vegetables and either eggs or other types of lean protein, such as chicken or fish. Light physical activities like biking and aerobics are encouraged but ar enot mandatory.

You can try out these simple and effective exercises to keep yourself lean and healthy.

Foods to Eat

Low-carb fruits and vegetables along with lean meat are allowed in this diet. Foods to include are:

Eggs : whole eggs and egg whites

: whole eggs and egg whites Lean proteins : skinless chicken, lean fish, and lean meats of lamb, beef, and pork

: skinless chicken, lean fish, and lean meats of lamb, beef, and pork Non-starchy vegetables : spinach, kale, broccoli, bell peppers, cauliflower, zucchini, collard greens, and tomatoes

: spinach, kale, broccoli, bell peppers, cauliflower, zucchini, collard greens, and tomatoes Low-carb fruits : lemons, limes, oranges, watermelon, berries, and grapefruit

: lemons, limes, oranges, watermelon, berries, and grapefruit Fats and oils : coconut oil, butter, and mayonnaise in limited amounts

: coconut oil, butter, and mayonnaise in limited amounts Sugar-free Beverages : water, diet soda, and unsweetened tea and coffee

: water, diet soda, and unsweetened tea and coffee Herbs and spices: ginger, garlic, basil, turmeric, pepper, rosemary, and oregano

Check out this list of low-carb vegetables to include in your diet.

Foods to Avoid

Grains, processed foods, high-carb fruits, and vegetables are not allowed in this diet. The foods that must be excluded are:

Starchy vegetables : potatoes, sweet potatoes, legumes, corn, and peas

: potatoes, sweet potatoes, legumes, corn, and peas High-carb fruits : bananas, pineapples, mangoes, and peaches

: bananas, pineapples, mangoes, and peaches Grains : bread, pasta, quinoa, buckwheat, and barley

: bread, pasta, quinoa, buckwheat, and barley Processed foods : bacon, packaged food, chips, pretzels, cookies, and sweets

: bacon, packaged food, chips, pretzels, cookies, and sweets Sugar-sweetened beverages: sugary soda, juice, sweet tea, and sports drinks

Potential Health Benefits of Boiled Egg Diet

Several studies have shown that beverages with added sugar can be the reason behind issues like cavities, high blood pressure, inflammation, and insulin resistance.

The boiled egg diet discourages sugars and hence might be beneficial in the prevention of similar lifestyle disorders. The diet excludes processed foods, so it help reduce the risk of obesity, heart disease, and cancer.

Lean proteins, eggs, fruits, and vegetables are rich in many vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, which could be a contributing factor to improved health.

Check out the calorific value and nutritional facts of eggs.

Disadvantages of Boiled Egg Diet

This diet is calorie-restrictive and restricts many high-fiber foods like whole grains and beans. The boiled egg diet can be difficult to follow due to its restrictive nature. Long-term calorie restrictions can lead to low energy levels, diminished immune function, decreased bone density, and irregular menstruation.

Recipe to Try Out in Boiled Egg Diet

Boiled eggs can be made interesting by adding other ingredients that are allowed on this diet.

Here's a basic recipe to follow:

1) Hard-Boiled Egg Salad

Ingredients:

2 tbsp celery, finely chopped

3 tbsp red onion, finely chopped

2 tbsp dill leaves, chopped

3 tbsp chives, chopped

The salad dressing:

5 tablespoons of egg mayonnaise

2 tsp lemon juice

2 tsp Dijon mustard (or any other mustard)

1 tsp paprika powder

1/2 tsp sea salt

1/2 tsp ground pepper

1 garlic clove, minced

Instructions:

Peel and chop the hardboiled eggs, and place them in a large bowl.

Add the finely chopped celery, red onion slices, dill, and chives.

Add the dressing, and toss the mixture with a spoon.

This recipe can easily make your boiled egg diet interesting. The condiments used in this recipe are low-carb in nature. Eggs can be used to prepare the best high-protein snacks.

Bottom Line

The diet can show significant weight loss results due to its low-carb composition. It also includes other high-protein foods, such as fish and lean meats.

However, it's a calorie-restrictive diet and can be difficult to follow in the long run. People following a boiled egg diet can find the diet monotonous. It's advisable to take proper advice from a health professional before following the diet.

