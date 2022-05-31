The Amazing Spider-Man #2 Review: Tombstone and Peter Parker face off in this tense second issue

The Amazing Spider-Man reboot is back with a second issue, and things are starting to get tense. Written by Zeb Wells, the art is provided by John Romita Jr., who is one of Spider-Man's most iconic artists. The reboot here is done in part to celebrate Spider-Man's 60th anniversary.

The Amazing Spider-Man #2 picks up as Norman Osborn enlists Peter Parker for a baby sitting job. On the other hand, we have Tombstone prepping up for a gang war. While the issue can feel a bit light on the story, it gets quite tense in the end.

Note: Mild spoilers will be mentioned below

Spidey faces off against Tombstone in The Amazing Spider-Man #2

A page from comic (Image via Marvel Comics)

The Amazing Spider-Man #2 does run into a bit of a problem. There isn't much going on in the plot over here. After a story heavy first issue, the plot here felt a bit of a step back. By the time it actually started to get interesting, the comic was at its end. That was a bit of a disappointment.

There is also the setup of Mary Jane here that is not touched upon at all. So those expecting to see that plot line being carried forward, will be a bit disappoined.

Hopefully, the upcoming issues do so, because that's a very interesting plot thread, considering just how big a part his relationship with MJ is to the overall story.

Tombstone is shaping up to be an interesting villain

The Amazing Spider-Man #2 does focus a lot on Tombstone though. Even more so than Spider-Man himself. He has quite the scene with his daughter at the beginning where he talks about how he doesn't want her to be involved in the fight, because the only way he knows how to solve things, is in an ugly way.

That one scene really spoke a lot about him, and seeing him in a more grounded way definitely helped his character development. The skirmish he has with Spider-Man at the end was quite entertaining as well, and he genuinely came off as quite threatening.

Peter Parker babysits Norman Osborn's grandchildren

A page from the comic (Image via Marvel Comics)

Norman Osborn makes an appearance here too, although details about his role in the story is still unknown. He talks about wanting to help Peter, but its manifestation is yet to be seen.

Peter's story on the other hand, like previously mentioned, doesn't really move ahead that much. However, by the end, he is captured by Tombstone, and it's certainly going to create for an interesting next issue of The Amazing Spider-Man.

The art by John Romita Jr. continues to impress, as the artist illustrates Spider-Man perfectly. The colours here are a bit muted, and it feels perfect for the story.

Final Verdict

JayvonArts/Zoroku @ArtsJayvon #spiderman Amazing Spider-Man issue 2 was very good. Like how the continuation of the story is progressing It gets me more hype to see why everyone is mad at Peter Parker. After reading this weeks,issue 3 is shaping to be a good one #comic #comic review Amazing Spider-Man issue 2 was very good. Like how the continuation of the story is progressing It gets me more hype to see why everyone is mad at Peter Parker. After reading this weeks,issue 3 is shaping to be a good one #comic #spiderman #comicreview https://t.co/16xDbvFrR9

The Amazing Spider-Man #2 provides for a thin story, but creates some tense scenes. While there are plot threads that are left open, it makes up for it in the tense third act.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far