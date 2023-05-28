The future of Marvel: Exciting projects and plans on the horizon

The MCU has taken the world by storm, captivating audiences with its incredible stories, unforgettable characters, and jaw-dropping action sequences. Needless to say, the future of Marvel seems bright. With over a decade's worth of successful films and TV shows, the franchise has become a cultural phenomenon.

As we move into the future of Marvel, fans are eagerly anticipating what's next for the Marvel Universe, and it's safe to say that there are exciting projects and plans on the horizon. One of the most exciting things about the future of Marvel is the sheer variety of projects that are in the works. From big-budget blockbuster films to smaller, more intimate TV shows, there's something for everyone.

After Kevin Feige revealed the future blueprints for Marvel Phase 5 and Marvel Phase 6, a plethora of Marvel movies and TV shows are set to grace our screens. With an abundance of projects lined up on the horizon, fans are already counting down the days to some of the most eagerly anticipated upcoming projects from Marvel.

Unraveling the future of Marvel: A glimpse into upcoming projects and plans

1) Secret Invasion

This thrilling series is slated to premiere on June 21, 2023, exclusively on Disney Plus. As the former head of SHIELD, Fury finds himself pitted against a formidable enemy -- the shape-shifting Skrulls. Reprising their roles are Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill and Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, first introduced in Captain Marvel.

Further, the cast expands with the addition of two talented newcomers, Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke, both of whom appear to align themselves with the forces of good. Emilia Clarke's character, Giah, is confirmed to be Talos' daughter, adding an intriguing dynamic to the narrative. However, there's a twist in the form of Kingsley Ben-Adir's character, an enigmatic Skrull with seemingly malevolent intentions.

The recently released trailer not only confirmed the series' June 2023 release date but also provided a glimpse into Nick Fury's final mission in the future of Marvel.

2) The Marvels

November 10, 2023, will witness the highly awaited release of The Marvels, a sequel to the wildly popular Captain Marvel. Brie Larson reprises her role as the formidable hero, Captain Marvel, joined by Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, now embodying her superhero identity as Photon, following her debut in the enchanting WandaVision series.

Taking the helm as the director is Nia DaCosta, whose recent work on the Candyman reboot showcased her directorial prowess. Adding to the excitement, Zawe Ashton has been cast as a mysterious villain, promising a thrilling clash between the hero trio and this enigmatic antagonist.

The first trailer for The Marvels has already provided a tantalizing glimpse into the movie, featuring captivating body-swapping sequences and our first introduction to Zawe Ashton's villainous character.

3) Echo (TV series)

Echo, a series belonging to Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will premiere on Disney+ on November 29, 2023. (Image via Marvel)

In May, Marvel announced additional actors joining the cast of the show and the appointment of Catriona McKenzie as a director for the project. Echo, a series belonging to Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will premiere on Disney+ on November 29, 2023.

Following her debut in the Hawkeye series, Echo returns in her standalone Disney Plus series, featuring Alaqua Cox in her role as the deaf Native American hero. Marvel fans are in for a treat, as Charlie Cox's Daredevil is set to make an appearance in the show alongside Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin, promising an electrifying showdown that fans have long anticipated.

4) Loki Season 2

Following the mind-bending events of the first season, Loki is set to embark on another thrilling adventure in the upcoming second season, destined for Disney Plus. While an exact release date has not yet been confirmed, fans can expect more time-bending escapades in the near future. Returning to reprise their roles are the charismatic duo of Owen Wilson as Mobius and Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie.

However, some changes have occurred behind the scenes, with writer Michael Waldron handing over the reins to Eric Martin, known for his work on Rick and Morty. Additionally, directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, known for their work on Moon Knight, will be taking charge of the series.

5) Ironheart

Ironheart, featuring the debut of Riri Williams (played by Dominique Thorne), is set to grace our screens in her own Disney Plus series. Having made her first appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Riri Williams is an ingenious character who shares a connection with Iron Man, much like her comic book counterpart.

At this early stage, specific details about the series are scarce. However, fans can expect an exciting narrative that explores Riri's journey as a superhero. Notably, actor Anthony Ramos has been cast as the lead villain, The Hood, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the series.

6) Agatha: Coven of Chaos – A Wicked Spin-off

Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness returns to mesmerize viewers in her own spin-off series, Agatha: Coven of Chaos. (Image via Marvel)

After bewitching audiences with her captivating portrayal in WandaVision, Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness returns to mesmerize viewers in her own spin-off series, Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Hahn has expressed excitement about the project, emphasizing that it exceeds her wildest dreams. Additionally, Elizabeth Olsen, who plays Scarlet Witch, has also talked about her desire to be part of the show.

While the plot details remain largely under wraps, the series is expected to tie up loose ends from WandaVision and potentially connect to the upcoming film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Notably, Aubrey Plaza has joined the cast, bringing her unique talent to a potential new villainous role.

As the Marvel Universe expands with these captivating series, fans can anticipate an array of thrilling adventures, mind-bending narratives, and unforgettable characters. Whether it's Loki's time-traveling escapades, Riri Williams' emergence as Ironheart, or Agatha Harkness delving deeper into her enchanting world, the future of the MCU looks brighter and more enthralling than ever.

7) Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil, played by Charlie Cox, is making his triumphant return to the screen. (Image via Sportskeeda)

The crimson vigilante, Daredevil, played by Charlie Cox, is making his triumphant return to the screen. After his surprise appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home and upcoming series like She-Hulk, Daredevil is finally getting his own Disney Plus series, titled Daredevil: Born Again.

While details about the plot remain scarce, we do know that Vincent D'Onofrio will reprise his role as the menacing Kingpin, ensuring an electrifying clash between the two formidable forces. What sets this series apart is its impressive episode count of 18, making it the longest Disney Plus series to date.

8) Captain America: New World Order

With May 3, 2024, set as the release date for Captain America: New World Order, fans eagerly await Sam Wilson's solo adventure. (Image Via Marvel)

With May 3, 2024, set as the release date for Captain America: New World Order, fans eagerly await Sam Wilson's solo adventure as he navigates the challenges and responsibilities that come with the iconic shield.

Following the events of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Sam Wilson's journey as the new Captain America will continue in his own solo movie, Captain America: New World Order. Helmed by Julius Onah, known for his work on Cloverfield Paradox, the film features a script penned by the Falcon and Winter Soldier writers, Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson.

While specific details about the plot are being kept under wraps, fans may find clues in the comic books, hinting at the possible return of the enigmatic Red Skull. Exciting casting announcements include Tim Blake Nelson reprising his role as The Leader, first seen in 2008's Incredible Hulk, and Danny Ramirez returning for an expanded role after his appearance in Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

9) Thunderbolts

The film will be directed by Jake Schreier, known for his work on Paper Towns, promising an exciting blend of action and intrigue. (Image via Marvel)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' enigmatic character, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, has been silently assembling a formidable team of villains for a secret project. Now, it has been revealed that her master plan revolves around the Thunderbolts.

Scheduled for release on July 26, 2024, Thunderbolts promises an explosive ensemble. The film will be directed by Jake Schreier, known for his work on Paper Towns, promising an exciting blend of action and intrigue.

While other characters like Ant-Man, Hawkeye, Luke Cage, and Punisher have been associated with the Thunderbolts in the comics, their involvement remains uncertain. However, just like Daredevil's return, the possibility of characters from Netflix shows making the leap cannot be ruled out.

10) Blade

Mahershala Ali was announced as the new Blade back in 2019. (Image Via Marvel)

Blade fans have eagerly awaited the return of the vampire hunter, and their patience will soon be rewarded. Mahershala Ali was announced as the new Blade back in 2019, and his brief voice cameo in the Eternals' post-credits scene further heightened anticipation among viewers.

The Ebony Blade glimpsed in Eternals, is expected to make an appearance in the movie. Joining Ali in the cast are Delroy Lindo and Aaron Pierre from The Underground Railroad. The script for Blade has been penned by Stacy Osei-Kuffour, known for her work on HBO's Watchmen.

However, the production hit a holdup when director Bassam Tariq stepped down shortly before filming was set to begin. This led to a pause in production and a delay from the original release date of November 3, 2023. Tariq will still be involved as an executive producer.

11) Fantastic Four

Phase 6 of the MCU kicks off with the highly anticipated Fantastic Four film. (Image via Sportskeeda)

The film's release date was shifted from November 2024 to the current date of February 14, 2025. Kevin Feige has stated that this won't be an origin story for the team, indicating that Mr. Fantastic (Reed Richards) will already possess his powers when the story unfolds.

Speculation has surrounded the casting of Reed Richards, with John Krasinski's portrayal in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness generating significant fan interest. However, recent developments suggest that Krasinski may not be the final choice for the role.

Behind the scenes, there has been some drama as director Jon Watts departed the project to helm a new Star Wars series. However, negotiations are underway with Matt Shakman, known for his work on WandaVision, to take over as the director.

12) Armor Wars

Initially announced as a Disney Plus series, Armor Wars encountered speculation of its cancellation after its absence from San Diego Comic-Con. (Image Via Sportskeeda)

Initially announced as a Disney Plus series, Armor Wars encountered speculation of its cancellation after its absence from San Diego Comic-Con. However, the project was re-announced at D23, with Don Cheadle in attendance.

The film will follow the events of Secret Invasion and feature Cheadle reprising his role as War Machine. Armor Wars explores the consequences of Tony Stark's technology falling into the wrong hands, providing a thrilling narrative for fans to look forward to. The release date for Armor Wars is yet to be confirmed.

These upcoming projects in the MCU showcase a diverse range of characters and storylines, promising excitement and anticipation for fans of the superhero franchise.

13) Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

In Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, Kang will emerge as the formidable villain. (Image Via Sportskeeda)

The introduction of a Kang variant in Loki hinted at the trouble this timeline-conquering villain would bring. The primary Kang is set to appear in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and while his next appearance is yet to be confirmed, it's highly likely he will play a significant role in the second season of Loki.

In Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, Kang will emerge as the formidable Big Bad, posing a threat to the Avengers on a scale comparable to their battle with Thanos. Brace yourself for an onslaught of multiversal chaos. Directing this epic adventure is Destin Daniel Cretton, known for his work on Shang-Chi.

14) Avengers: Secret Wars

Avengers: Secret Wars is a highly anticipated film that carries immense expectations. (Image Via Sportskeeda)

The movie was originally slated for release on November 7, 2025, shortly after The Kang Dynasty, but has since been pushed back to May 5, 2026, precisely one year after the fifth Avengers movie.

Avengers: Secret Wars is a highly anticipated film that carries immense expectations. The title draws inspiration from two major comic book storylines: the first involves heroes and villains transported to Battleworld to fight at the whims of the Beyonder, while the second features a collision between the main Marvel universe and the Ultimate universe as incursions endanger their existence, with Doctor Doom taking center stage.

Given the introduction of incursions in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the focus on the Multiverse Saga, it's likely that the second storyline will serve as the basis for the movie.

15) Deadpool 3

Ryan Reynolds returns as the irreverent Merc with a Mouth in Deadpool 3, marking his transition into the MCU. (Image Via Marvel)

Ryan Reynolds returns as the irreverent Merc with a Mouth in Deadpool 3, marking his transition into the future of Marvel. Joining him in this R-rated adventure are Emma Corrin from The Crown and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, with Jackman hinting at the involvement of time travel.

The movie will navigate timelines within the MCU, allowing for flexibility without interfering with the established Logan timeline. Shawn Levy, known for his collaboration with Reynolds on Free Guy and The Adam Project, is set to direct the film. While speculation suggests that Deadpool 3 may be part of Phase 6, this remains unconfirmed.

Kevin Feige has expressed his desire for the film to elevate the series in a manner similar to how Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Thor: Ragnarok transformed their respective franchises. Expect Deadpool 3 to deliver big things when it hits the big screen on November 8, 2024.

Final thoughts

The future of Marvel is looking brighter than ever. (image Via Marvel)

The future of Marvel is looking brighter than ever. With a slate of exciting projects and plans on the horizon, fans have a lot to look forward to. Whether you are a fan of films, TV shows, or comics, there is something for everyone in the future of Marvel.

From exploring the backstories of beloved characters to introducing new heroes and villains, MCU is continuing to push the boundaries of what is possible in the superhero genre. Fans can undoubtedly prepare themselves for an incredible journey into the future of Marvel.

