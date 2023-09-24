Hershey's Crocs Classic Clog Pack: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Crocs is getting better and better when it comes to collaborations. The food-themed Classic Clogs are not new for the footwear brand, and to expand its selection of food-themed foam clogs, the brand partnered with the widely loved chocolate brand Hershey for its newest take on Classic Clog designs.

The newly emerged Hershey x Crocs Classic Clog Pack is anticipated to hit the shelves on September 29, 2023, as mentioned by Sole Retriever. These brilliantly designed footwear pieces will be dropped in women’s and kids’ exclusive sizing options. While the ones made for women will be offered for $65 per pair, the kids sizes are marked with the retail price label of $55. These clogs will be sold online as well as at the physical locations of Crocs and a bunch of connected marketplaces.

Hershey's Crocs Classic Clog Pack are made using chocolate brown and bright orange hues

Take a closer look at the women's only clogs (Image via Crocs)

In recent years, Crocs has been breaking new ground when it comes to the company's approach to joint collaborations. They have surprised and delighted their fans with everything from clever partnerships with popular cultural figures to exceptional thematic collections. Crocs and Hershey's have joined hands to create a delicious treat for the feet that will be available this autumn.

This association is sure to keep the trend going. This teamwork, which draws its inspiration from iconic Hershey's chocolate types, combines the world of confections with the Classic Clog in a way that is both harmonious and delicious.

The inspiration for this tempting partnership comes from two of the world's most famous chocolates. To start things off, we have the Hershey's Kisses variant that is only available to women. This layout doesn't finish there; it's presented in the color of chocolate, featuring silver highlights that replicate the foil wrapping.

But it isn't finished there. The iconic structure of Hershey's Kisses is captured perfectly in intricate Jibbitz charms, which also feature the company's signature insignia. The appearance is finished off with a graphic on the side walls of the midsole that depicts Hershey's chocolate bars. This brings the whole thing together.

The children will not be excluded from this chocolate-themed journey. A traditional clog designed with the iconic Reese's Peanut Butter Cup in mind will be offered in a kids size run. The idea behind this design captures the spirit of the peanut butter-filled treat by utilizing a color scheme that mimics the cup's trademark orange color along with an illustration of the creased sheet of parchment that is used for supporting the cups on the sidewall.

The Reese's symbol Jibbitz and other brand details embellish the clog, rendering it a tasty confection for children's feet while also emphasizing the idea behind it.

Here's a detailed look at the kid's special collab foam clogs (Image via Crocs)

Mark your calendars for the planned Hershey's Classic Clog Pack that will be available later this month.

The US-based foam clog pioneer has been engaged in a number of collaborative initiatives recently. The footwear company has teamed up with numerous recognizable brands and franchises for various projects in 2023 alone. Some of these include JJJJound, Pop-Tarts, Barbie, the Shrek film series, the Star Wars film franchise, and many more. These clog designs were offered for sale at a variety of price points across the company's numerous brick-and-mortar and online outlets.