Shrek x Crocs Classic Clogs: Everything we know so far

The American foam clog juggernaut Crocs is back with another thematic Classic Clog partnership with Shrek, following its recent makeovers inspired by Barbie and Star Wars "Chewbacca" characters. This latest Shrek colorway will feature the character’s vivid green tones and brown details inspired by his outfit.

Although the exact launch date has yet to be disclosed by the partnering entities, the brand-new Shrek x Classic Clog will potentially enter the footwear scene sometime during September 2023. These playful foam clog pairs will be sold online as well as at the physical locations of Crocs. Curious shoppers and Shrek diehards can buy the pair for USD $60.

Shrek x Crocs Classic Clogs will be dressed in the character’s green and brown hues

Here's a detailed look at the heels and uppers of the upcoming collab clog designs (Image via Crocs)

Crocs, a brand that is recognized for its functional rather than fashionable appeal, has been actively exploring the world of thematic clogs. This time, the brand is gearing up to pay homage to another fan-favorite figure in the form of Shrek.

The Colorado-based business has taken its globally recognized Classic Clog silhouette and given it an all-green treatment, but this is not your typical one-color affair by any stretch of the imagination. The skin of the popular mascot from DreamWorks Animation was used as inspiration for the design of these clogs, which have subtle "freckle" defects.

Moving on, the lower part of the clog has been embellished with miniature versions of Shrek's recognizable ears as well as his nose. It is unmistakably a tribute to the series, and aficionados will recognize it right away.

Delicate touches, like the brown fleece back pull, add a further element of thematic dimension, and the official Shrek symbol is featured on both the ankle button as well as the insole, so there is no question about the validity of the partnership.

Shrek, as we know, is the eponymous protagonist of the Shrek franchise. He is a tall, green ogre with an unpleasant look but a compassionate heart underneath. The animated movie series starring Shrek has been quite profitable for the DreamWorks studio. At the beginning of the 2001 Shrek movie, the character lives the life of a hermit in the magical kingdom of Duloc. But things change when he meets Princess Fiona, who is cursed with the ability to shift into an ogre at night.

This intriguing association between Crocs and the Shrek franchise brings together the realms of animation and style, resulting in an accessory that is essential for fans of the green ogre as well as other fashion enthusiasts.

Watch out for the soon-to-be-released Shrek x Crocs Classic Clogs that will be accessible this September. For timely alerts on the arrival of these footwear pieces, signing up on the brand's website would be the perfect idea.

Crocs' collaboration with Shrek was just one of many recent collaborative endeavors that have pleased members of the footwear community in 2023.

In the past few weeks, the footwear brand has been involved in a variety of projects that have entailed collaboration with big names, including Pop-Tarts, Palace, Barbie, Salehe Bembury, Star Wars, and so on. These clog designs were offered via the digital and physical outlets of the footwear label with varying price tags.