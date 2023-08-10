Pop-Tarts x Crocs Classic Clog Croc-Tarts: Where to get, release date, and more details explored 

Kellogg’s Pop-Tarts, a beloved toaster pastries label, came together with the American clogs genius Crocs for a fresh take on the latter’s Classic Clog silhouette. The Pop-Tarts x Classic Clog Croc-Tarts collection is all set to rock the footwear scene this August.

On August 9, 2023, at 12 pm ET, the Pop-Tarts x Classic Clog Croc-Tarts collection will be rolled out. Through the prize drawing on croc-tarts.com, fans can attempt to win a pair. Three more drops will occur for the same on August 11, August 16, and August 18.

Only 240 pairs will be made available to the general public as there are only sixty pairs available each day. The kits will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis if you are chosen and receive the opportunity to buy one. Stick around for the official price details of this collaborative lineup.

Pop-Tarts x Crocs Classic Clog Croc-Tarts will be offered with sweet edible Jibbitz

Footwear is quickly becoming the preferred means of expressing a love for food. S'mores, jelly beans, Taco Bell, Candy Hearts, 7-Eleven, and Jimmy Buffet's Margaritaville have all been used as inspiration for footwear in recent times. Crocs, the manufacturer of those foam clogs, is one of the go-to names for such food-meets-fashion partnerships.

When the Pop-Tarts x Classic Clog "Croc-Tarts" partnership was recently unveiled this month, it marked a delightful convergence of food and fashion. The official Instagram page of Pop-Tarts shared the images of their joint Classic Clogs collection. The caption of this post read,

"We've teamed up with Crocs to bring you Croc-Tarts! Don't ask why, just be glad they exist. Watch this space for a chance to get yours."

Kicks Under Cost @KicksUnderCost



A box of Unfrosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts and Crocs-shaped gummy Jibbitz charms will come with each pair Crocs connects with Pop-Tarts to add to their growing list of food-inspired collaborations.A box of Unfrosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts and Crocs-shaped gummy Jibbitz charms will come with each pair pic.twitter.com/MdqxPqO5TE

The foam slip-on of the Classic Clog is given the Pop-Tarts makeover, and Jibbitz charms with Pop-Tarts designs have been added. A pleasant advancement in the Pop-Tart experience is the addition of Crocs-shaped sugar Jibbitz charms to the Unfrosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts package. Anyone can adorn their favorite snack-themed footwear in addition to enjoying a breakfast treat with Crocs motif.

The package comes with a box of Unfrosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts plus edible Jibbitz charms. For a fun breakfast décor, these are combined with Crocs-shaped strawberry as well as blueberry-flavored Jibbitz charms and edible adhesive. Additionally, the Classic Clog, along with socks that are reminiscent of red strawberries with filling, come with wearable Jibbitz Charms.

recatailing @JurgenAmart pic.twitter.com/0ijsCFGuUb Pop-Tarts Collaborates With Crocs on Sweet Clogs That Come With Edible Jibbitz: How to Buy and More Details dlvr.it/StNT0f

The Jibbitz charms have images of Frosted Strawberry along with Frosted Wildberry Pop-Tarts as well as the recognizable silver foil wrapper, "Crazy Good" tagline, and classic Pop-Tarts logo.

Don’t miss out on the newly arrived joint Classic Clogs that are sure to turn heads. If you’re interested in learning more about the future collabs of the clogs label, you can simply sign up on the footwear brand’s official website for quick alerts on the same.

More about other recent collaborations of Crocs in 2023

The clogs label is a collaborative powerhouse, and this is evident from its numerous collabs that have appeared in the past few weeks.

In addition to the aforementioned Pop-Tarts partnership, the label joined forces with many other brands, including MSCHF for Big Yellow Boot, Salehe Bembury for Pollex Slides and Clogs, and Barbie, just to name a few.