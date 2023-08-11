Star Wars x Crocs Classic Lined Clog “Chewbacca” colorway: Everything we know so far 

The American foam clog brand, Crocs recently unveiled another pair of joint clogs based on the Star Wars theme. The Chewbacca character from Star Wars inspires these brown footwear pieces. This variant is entirely wrapped up in a Brown/Silver-Dark Brown palette.

Although no official release date for the recently disclosed Star Wars x Crocs Classic Lined Clog “Chewbacca,” as reported by Nice Kicks, these foam clogs will be offered on September 1st, 2023. For those interested in getting their hands on these chic footwear items, you can quickly locate them online and at the physical outlets of Crocs, alongside the brand’s associated retail merchants.

Star Wars x Crocs Classic Lined Clog “Chewbacca” variant is covered in distinct hues of brown

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming foam clogs (Image via Sole Retriever)

On the Classic Clog, Crocs has a history of forming partnerships that combine comfort with famous moments from popular culture. After recently collaborating with Pop-Tarts, the Colorado-based company is now exploring a galaxy far, far away. As Crocs prepares to release a clog that honors the most beloved Wookiee, Chewbacca, admirers of the Star Wars story are in for a treat.

Looking closer, the Star Wars x Classic Clog Chewbacca captures the essence of its origin. The foam's outside is covered in a graphic design miming a Wookiee's wild, fuzzy appearance. A stated Chewbacca, the swift Millennium Falcon, along with a charm that proudly says "Let the Wookiee win," a citation from Han Solo in Episode IV: A New Hope, are just a few of the notable emblems featured in the accompanying Jibbitz.

Take a closer look at the themed details on the heels (Image via Sole Retriever)

An overlay that resembles Chewbacca's distinctive bandolier wraps over the collar and rests at the beginning of the brown sports mode strap, further connecting the outfit to the iconic character. Wearers are welcomed by warm brown fur padding and a stitched brand tag inside.

The words "Chewbacca" are written in a clean white font on the sports mode strap, giving the upper one a last flourish. A rich brown sole completes the look by reflecting the color scheme and completing the design.

Don’t miss out on the upcoming Star Wars x Classic Lined Clogs “Chewbacca” colorway that will be dropped in the next few weeks, 2023. If you’re looking forward to buying these pairs, you can sign up on the brand’s official site for quick notifications on the confirmed launch date of these themed pairs.

More about the recent partnerships of the Crocs brand

With so many collaborations that have come out in the last few weeks, it is clear that the footwear label is a collaborative force. Along with the previously stated Star Wars collaboration, the brand also teamed up with numerous other companies, including Barbie, MCM, Palace Skateboards, MSCHF for Big Yellow Boot, and Salehe Bembury for Pollex Slides and Clogs, to name a few.

All of the mentioned joint foam clogs were launched by the online and physical shops of the footwear label, alongside some other linked sellers.