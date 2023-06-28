5 best Nike x Star Wars sneaker collabs of all time

The Oregon-based athletic wear conglomerate, Nike, has had a long history of interesting sneaker launches and collaborations involving web series, multimedia franchises, anime, movies, celebrities, and more. One of these is the Swoosh’s Star Wars partnership.

Over the years, the shoe manufacturer has dressed many of its iconic silhouettes like Air Presto Utility, SB Dunk High, and more sneaker models in Star Wars themed outfits. Inspired by the series’ sensational characters like Boba Fett and Darth Vader, the brand has always paid a fitting tribute to this space epic and global pop culture phenomenon.

Sneakerheads and Star Wars aficionados, who want to learn more about their best sneaker collabs of all time, shall continue reading as Sportskeeda has compiled 5 best Nike x Star Wars sneaker launches.

Nike Air Presto Mid Utility "Boba Fett" and four other Nike x Star Wars shoes launched over the years

1) Nike Air Presto Mid Utility "Darth Vader"

This Air Presto Mid Utility features a high-cut collar plus a zippered ankle in "Racer Blue." This edition is dressed in stealthy black and evokes Darth Vader's armor, with a subtle midfoot cage as well as "Team Red" embellishments on the upper eyelets and tongue emblem. Nike motifs appear on the insole, stitched swooshes at the mudguard in "Anthracite," and further Swooshes emerge at the quarter rear.

The official drop of the Air Presto Mid Utility "Darth Vader" shoes happened in November 2021. These shoes were released with a retail price tag of 150 USD per pair and were sold by the shoe company’s retail shops.

2) Nike SB Dunk High "Boba Fett"

The SB Dunk High "Boba Fett" sneakers were guided by the most notorious bounty hunter in the galaxy, Boba Fett. The shoes feature a brown suede upper with green and red leather overlays, resembling Boba Fett's armor and helmet. The toe box has a perforated pattern that resembles his visor, while the heel has a Nike swoosh with a Mandalorian symbol.

The tongue has a Star Wars logo patch, while the insoles have a graphic of Boba Fett's face. Moreover, the outsoles have a gum rubber with a star pattern. These sneakers are perfect for fans of the original trilogy who want to channel their inner anti-hero.

On November 15, 2008, the widely admired SB Dunk High "Boba Fett" sneakers were placed on shelves for purchase. These shoes were offered by the shoe brand's locations and its associated retail shops and were sold at 120 USD for each pair.

3) Nike Air Presto Mid Utility "Boba Fett"

The colorway of these Nike Air Presto Mid Utility trainers bears resemblance to Boba Fett, the bounty hunter from the original Star Wars series. His soft and aged armor is portrayed by the midsole as well as collar, which are made of a durable ripstop materials. The toe has a silver tone that matches the foundation layer of Fett's chest piece, while the burned red and yellow cages were driven by his belt as well as shoulder pads.

These mid-top sneakers were launched on March 1, 2022. With a fixed price tag of 150 USD, these shoes were sold via the online and offline locations of the shoe label and its other retail chains.

4) Nike SB Dunk High "Tauntaun"

The SB Dunk High "Tauntaun," influenced by the monster made famous by the Star Wars series, features a mix of high-texture fabrics for the toe-box as well as heel sectionals, in addition to the Swoosh. The coloring is a clean blend of gray hues that complement the Tauntaun's hairy coat, but don't expect any extraneous decoration.

The shoes were officially launched on November 2, 2017, and were sold at 120 USD per pair by the Swoosh and its retail stores.

5) Nike SB Dunk Low “Jedi”

SB's 2004 batch of releases saw a significant shift away from the clean black silver packaging and towards the significantly more quirky light-pink variant. This "Jedi" rendition, which was prompted by the renowned Star Wars character, kicked off 2004's most treasured SB Dunks.

Although no formal ties to the film franchise were ever made (because to copyright difficulties), the idea was evident, given the green/khaki/brown top. The big bright volt laces were a desirable item, pointing to the emergence of shoe-lace manufacturers reproducing commonly used fat shoelaces. In addition, the Jedi itself was one of the more "counterfeited" shoes on the market.

These were some of the best themed sneakers presented by the shoe company in the past years. If readers are interested in buying any of the aforementioned pairs, they can find them at the resellers platforms like StockX at varying price points.

