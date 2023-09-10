JJJJound x Crocs Classic Clogs: Everything we know so far

Headquartered in Montreal, design company JJJJound recently introduced a new joint venture with the footwear brand Crocs. Justin Saunders' fashion label has applied its signature austere aesthetic to the staple and modest Crocs Classic Clog. These footwear pieces will be offered in black and white variations.

Although the exact launch details of the recently emerged JJJJound x Crocs Classic Clogs are kept under covers by the partnering brands, they are anticipated to enter the market sometime during the fall or winter of 2023, as reported by Sole Retriever. These foam clogs will be reportedly offered via the online stores of JJJJound and potentially by Crocs stores and associated retail shops. However, buyers will have to wait for pricing details as of now.

JJJJound x Crocs Classic Clog will be offered in crisp white makeup with co-branded markings

Justin R. Saunders is the brilliant brain behind the design firm JJJJound. Saunders' design studio first opened its doors to the public in 2006. At the moment, it is already a fully operational clothing firm.

Ever since the enterprise was established, the esteemed designer has been employing it in an effort to inspire those around him. Not only does this call for the conceptualization and installation of substantial tangible assets but it additionally needs the cultivation of resilient and top-notch commodities.

Several prominent shoe brands, including New Balance, Salomon, ASICS, Reebok, and Vans, have worked with JJJJound in the past. With its newest partnership with Crocs, the firm keeps delivering its signature austere look to the table.

The Classic Clog, which was created in conjunction with JJJJound, appears to be fairly comparable to the model's ordinary iteration. However, it features a few refined details that highlight the brand's distinctive understated aesthetic. The clog is a masterpiece in pure white and is made of EVA foam for cushioning.

This collaborative footwear design also features typical openings on the toe box to allow better aeration. The inscription "Crocs" usually appears printed on the sports mode strap that has been altered the most noticeably in the latest design.

Now, the strap bears the brand name of the other partner, "JJJJound," is spelled in an inverted manner so that it is correctly visible when the strap is positioned on top of the footwear instead of around one's ankle. Even though it can't be seen, the outer sole unit almost certainly has the same all-white color scheme as the majority of the top.

Make sure to add the upcoming JJJJound x Classic Clogs to their wishlist if anyone is looking for a pair of pristine white sandals. To receive instant updates on the launch of the aforesaid pairs, stay tuned to the websites and social media platforms of the partnering labels.

In addition to the association between Crocs and JJJJound that was discussed above, the American foam clog expert has been involved in several other recent joint projects that have delighted consumers of the footwear scene.

The footwear manufacturer has participated in a wide range of initiatives that have required them to work in tandem with well-known entities such as Pop-Tarts, Barbie, Salehe Bembury, the Shrek film franchise, Star Wars, and many more. Different pricing points were attached to each of these clog styles when they were made available for purchase through the various online and in-store locations of the footwear business.