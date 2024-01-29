Toy Story x Crocs Classic Clog pack: Everything we know so far

The Toy Story x Crocs Classic Clogs recently appeared online. This latest collab clog pack features two pairs, each inspired by the “Woody” and “Buzz Lightyear” characters of the Toy Story movie franchise.

The Toy Story x Crocs Classic Clog Pack offers two styles, both of which are anticipated to enter the footwear market on February 20th, 2024, as stated by @Cop_o_clock and other similar news sources. Note that the official confirmation from the footwear label is still pending.

Reportedly, these pairs will be offered in full-family sizing options and are anticipated to be sold by the online and offline platforms of Crocs. Stick around for the pricing details of these pairs.

More details about the Toy Story x Crocs Classic Clog “Woody” and “Buzz Lightyear” colorways

Explore Toy Story x Crocs Classic Clog pack (Image via Instagram/@cop_o_clock)

In 2024, Crocs is set for a boost with their Classic Clog style, thanks to a partnership with Pixar's Toy Story, showcasing "Woody" and "Buzz Lightyear." The Classic Clog is being taken over by several other well-known creative works, such as Naruto, SpongeBob SquarePants, and The Powerpuff Girls, in addition to this popular movie.

In the first pair, Woody from Toy Story comes to life. The stated character is the charming cowboy from the movie franchise, filled with fun and excitement. Those who are fans of both the protagonist and the motion picture will immediately recognize the design aspects that are included on the clog.

Expand Tweet

The top section of the Classic Clog is designed to seem like Woody's cow-patterned vest, which results in an overall appearance that is exciting and eye-catching. Additionally, this humorous pattern is paired with a sole section that highlights his tan and brown flannel aesthetics, which further captures the vitality of Woody's demeanor.

Among the Jibbitz charms are Woody's name written in a font that resembles rope, as well as his sheriff's star, belt buckle, and trademark crown. The design as a whole is enhanced by these minor but detailed modifications, which increase the relationship between the character and the audience.

In addition to that, the clog features a bandana that wraps around the upper part and leads up to a brown sports mode strap which is a perfect compliment to the whole theme.

The word "Andy" is written inside the right footwear, which is a sweet compliment to those who are fans of the Toy Story franchise. This is meant to evoke the unforgettable moment when Andy writes his name on Woody's boot.

The second pair of this collaborative Crocs Classic Clog pack appears directly influenced by another beloved character of Toy Story, namely Buzz Lightyear. This true spirit of this recurring Toy Story character is nicely presented on this “Buzz Lightyear” Classic Clog in the form of his white, green, and purple space suit.

The toe top area of these pairs is covered in themed green hues, followed by purple, which is featured on the rear heel mode strap. Finally, the white tone appears on the sole unit as well as on the inner surface of the clogs.

To complement these “Buzz Lightyear” pairs, the brand created thematic Jibbitz charms boasting character-inspired wordings including “To Infinity and Beyond,” “Space Ranger,” and “Buzz Lightyear Space Ranger.”

Be on the lookout for the new Toy Story x Crocs Classic Clog pack that will be accessible in the coming weeks of 2024. Toy Story fans and other interested parties are advised to stay in touch with the footwear label for timely alerts on their launch.

