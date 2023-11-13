Museum of Peace & Quiet x Crocs Classic Clog Collection: Everything we know so far

Crocs is still going strong with its distinguishing collaborations, the most recent being with Museum of Peace and Quiet. These two labels will offer a pack of foam clogs featuring two colorways of the Classic Clog silhouette.

The Museum of Peace & Quiet x Crocs Classic Clog Collection will be available for purchase in the next few weeks of 2023, per preliminary reports from Sole Retriever and other sources.

Remember that the official launch details are currently under wraps. These pairs will be sold via the Museum of Peace & Quiet, Crocs, and other specialized merchants, online and in physical locations. Interested readers will have to wait for confirmed pricing details as well.

Museum of Peace & Quiet x Crocs Classic Clog Collection offers two chic colorways

Here's a detailed look at the two colorways (Image via Crocs)

After returning from a life-changing trek through the desert, Ashley and Christi Lennon, a married couple, founded the Museum of Peace & Quiet in the fashion sector. The brand has come a long way in the past few years, owing to the efforts of many people working together. The company has recently partnered with Crocs to release two distinct colorways of the footwear label's Classic Clog.

Regarding understated style and unparalleled comfort, nothing beats the new Museum of Peace & Quiet's Classic Clog Combo. Each color option tells a different story through its surface texture and hue combination. The Tan leather iteration of the Clog reimagines the style as sophisticated yet more pragmatic.

On the other hand, the Green Clog has been created from sturdy ripstop material, giving it an ergonomic feel reflective of hiking boots. Both layouts can maintain a uniform appearance because of the use of monochromatic finishes that hide the foam elements used in making the top.

The logo for Peace & Quiet is exhibited creatively on the metallic part of the sports mode strap, which infuses the brand with a sense of calm. These multipurpose clogs have a sole that is designed for durability, with rubberized areas that provide dependable traction, which helps to make them last for an extended period of time.

The design idea of the Museum of Peace and Quiet is mentioned on their official site as:

“A contemporary label committed to a clear state-of-mind, enabling you to focus on what matters by designing simplistic objects and apparel for every day use.”

Be on the lookout for the recently delivered Museum of Peace and Quiet x Crocs foam clogs collection, which is scheduled to become available in the coming weeks of this year.

Those interested in purchasing this clog collection are encouraged to sign up on the website of the footwear business to receive timely information on the verified drop date of the collection.

The footwear business has already seen an increase in fruitful partnerships thus far in 2023; Crocs' collaboration with the Museum of Peace and Quiet is the latest instance of this upward trajectory.

The clog label has worked with a wide variety of reputable entities, particularly with firms that are recognized on a global scale, such as McDonald's, Hershey’s, Disney Pixar, and a number of other companies.

These clog types were made available at the brand's storefronts and on the company's website at various price points.