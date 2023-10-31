McDonald's x Crocs Collection: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Crocs is becoming increasingly proficient at collaborations. Foam clogs with a culinary theme are nothing new for the footwear company, and to increase their offerings, they have collaborated with the prevalent fast food franchise McDonald's. The latest clog lineup comprises of four playful and fascinating designs motivated by the food chain.

The McDonalds x Crocs foam clogs assortment is anticipated to hit the store shelves sometime during November this year, as reported by House of Heat and other sources.

These footwear designs will be offered via Crocs.com and a slew of other select retail partners. The price range for the assortment varies from $70 to $75 for each pair. Remember that the precise launch date is still awaited by the partnering labels.

McDonald's x Crocs Collection is adorned with food chain’s characteristic red and yellow hues

Crocs and McDonald's are two of the most well-known names in the world of footwear and fast food, respectively. The two stated businesses have collaborated on a limited-edition four-piece set that combines the culinary and design domains.

The Classic Clog, which has in the past welcomed characters from animation masterpieces, has been reimagined as a canvas that is filled with warm recollections of McDonald's. The assortment is presented in four vibrant colorways, each of which resonates with the recollections as well as emotions associated with the food chain’s golden arches.

The main design incorporates McDonald's recognizable icons into the familiar shade of red that is the company's signature color. The Jibbitz on these clogs don't just talk of elegance; rather, they conjure memories of Happy Meals and lovely days passed by. This is because the Jibbitz evokes memories of treasured childhood days.

As we explore more of this gastronomic collection, we come across homages to the iconic figures associated with McDonald's. Both Hamburglar and Birdie, who are beloved by fans both traditional and contemporary, get their very own clog interpretations that beautifully capture their character and the peculiarities that make them who they are. However, the tribute that was paid to Grimace is maybe the most delicious treat of all.

The charming purple mascot features on the Cozzzy Slide, and in a delightfully unique twist, one of the footwear displays Grimace's cheery visage, while the other shoe depicts him joyously donning his own pair of Crocs. The sports mode strap, which serves as the finishing touch for these famous layouts, gives personalized accents tied to each mascot.

Crocs yet again demonstrates that they do more than just make footwear; rather, they are the curators of memories by mimicking the similar thematic depth and emotion found in their earlier dedication to Disney Pixar "Mater" design.

Keep an eye out for the newly arrived McDonalds' foam clogs collection that will be accessible in November this year. Those curious to get their hands on this clog collection are advised to sign up on the footwear brand’s web page for timely alerts on their confirmed drop date.

So far in 2023, the shoe industry has already witnessed a rise in the number of successful partnerships; with Crocs x McDonald's is just one example.

The footwear business has collaborated with numerous well-known brands, particularly with food businesses, including Pop-Tarts, Hershey’s, Taco Bell, and more. These clog styles were made available in the brand's online and brick-and-mortar shops for a range of prices.