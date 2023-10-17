Disney Pixar x Crocs “Mater” Classic Clog: Where to get, release date, and more details explored

Crocs has reunited with Pixar for yet another take on the former’s Classic Clog silhouette. As part of their fresh collab, the duo has dressed the footwear model in a "Mater" inspired ensemble. Earlier, the world has already embraced the “Lightning McQueen” colorway of the Classic Clog, therefore, this new design will be another addition to their collaborative range.

The all-new Pixar's “Mater” Classic Clog just arrived for purchase on October 17th, 2023. These footwear pieces are being sold via the online and select offline retail sites of Crocs and its partnering labels. They are offered in adults, big kids, and toddler sizing options with price tags of $60, $50, and $45, respectively.

Disney Pixar x Crocs Classic Clog “Mater” design is dressed in themed brown and blue hues

Crocs' Classic Clog style has been a coveted attraction for some of the most renowned partnerships because of their comfort and versatility. It is quite evident that Crocs' liaison with animated cars is not nearing its end, especially in the wake of the company's recent triumph with the restocking of the Lightning McQueen model from Disney Pixar.

This time around, fans are going to get a gift that is based on Mater, Radiator Springs's significantly beloved tow truck.

The Mater foam clogs do an excellent job of capturing the true spirit of the character. The front portion of the clog has Mater's recognizable grin, which was painstakingly constructed by employing a glossy TPU layer. Car fans will also notice the intricate detailing of the iconic exposed engine situated just beneath Mater's eyes.

Here's another look at the foam clogs (Image via Crocs.com)

The character's old-fashioned appeal is preserved. The brown foam forefoot blends flawlessly with Mater's aged and rusty design, which shows his numerous exploits and years spent in Radiator Springs. The iconic towing hook that is Mater's calling card is featured on the back of the sports mode strap as a further homage to the character's rich history.

The design is finished off with a durable and grip-enhancing black rubber outer sole unit that compliments the upper.

Don’t forget to get your hands on these exclusive Pixar’s Classic Clogs.

More about Pixar’s Mater character

Tow Mater, sometimes known as Sir Tow Mater, is a fictional figure that appears in the Cars film series that was made by Pixar. Mater is also his nickname. Mater made his first appearance as an important figure in the film Cars when he took on duties as the tow truck in Radiator Springs.

Over time, he became Lightning McQueen's closest friend. In Cars 2, Mater takes on the role of the main protagonist and has a brief run-in with the espionage world after he is misidentified as a member of the spy community. Mater plays a supporting role in the third chapter of the Cars film series.

Other recent 2023 collabs of Crocs

So far, 2023 has been a collaboration-rich year for the American footwear company. Crocs kept its fans on their toes throughout the earlier months of this year by forming exciting alliances with a variety of well-known brands and franchises, such as Pop-Tarts, Shrek, MSCHF, Demon Slayer, and Star Wars, to name just a few.