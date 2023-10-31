Elf x Crocs Classic Clog: Where to get, price, and more details explored

With the holiday season rapidly approaching, Crocs has been surprising its loyal customers with new releases left and right, the most recent being a collaboration with the popular holiday film Elf. With the release of the Elf x Crocs Classic Clog, the brand pays homage to the classic holiday film with which many people associate the holiday season.

The newly designed Elf x Crocs Classic Clogs are now available to purchase online as well as at the in-store locations of Crocs and a slew of other partnering stores. Readers can spice up their Christmas celebrations with these playful clogs, which are priced at $75 and $65 per pair for adult and grade school sizes, respectively.

These footwear are available in both men's and women's sizes, with men's sizes ranging from US4 to US15 and women's sizes ranging from US6 to US12. Elf-themed Jibbitz charms are also launched alongside foam clogs with a price tag of $5 each.

Elf x Crocs Classic Clog are dressed in themed green and yellow ensemble

Crocs has long been noted for proudly displaying the collaborations it has taken part in, either on its sleeve or, more accurately, on its feet. They are not happy to simply provide comfortable and recognizable footwear; rather, they frequently infuse pop culture into their product designs. Riding the tide of their recent notable accomplishments, the footwear label has announced yet another thrilling cooperation.

This time, the company is delving into the joyous realm of Christmas films using the Classic Clog. The footwear brand has given the world a pair of the Elf x Classic Clog, which was created in collaboration with the popular Christmas film Elf, starring Will Ferrell.

This Classic Clog is a delightful gift for your feet, designed with the holiday season in mind, and modeled around Buddy the Elf's trip to New York City. This clog features a visually appealing combination of green and yellow, designed to resemble Buddy's famous attire and whisk wearers to the lively streets of New York City.

But the colors aren't the only thing that tells a story; the clog is adorned with a mixture of Jibbitz that commemorates some of the most memorable moments in the film. The charm of the movie is captured in these seemingly insignificant details, such as Buddy's recognizable hat, Elf symbol, and his iconic phrases.

In addition, the clog's sports mode strap displays Buddy's gleaming golden belt buckle, completing the distinctive outline of the character. The inner part of the clog is lined with soft, white sherpa components, which provide insulation and comfort, as well as a touch of North Pole authenticity.

Underfoot is a dazzling yellow Classic Clog sole unit, which serves as the finishing touch to the look.

The description of this collaborative release on the footwear brand’s web page reads,

“It’s the iconic clog that started a comfort revolution around the world! The irreverent go-to comfort shoe that you're sure to fall deeper in love with day after day. Crocs Classic Clogs offer lightweight Iconic Crocs Comfort™, a color for every personality, and an ongoing invitation to be comfortable in your own shoes.”

Don’t miss out on these Elf Classic Clog designs that are currently accessible from the footwear brand's online and offline stores.