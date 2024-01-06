Hello Kitty x Crocs Classic Clog (2024): Where to get, price, and more details explored

Since this year is Hello Kitty's 50th birthday, Sanrio's globally recognized Japanese mascot is set to be the subject of numerous crossovers, one of them being with Crocs. The two entities reimagined Classic Clog design for their latest collaboration.

Cute Kitty emblems and motifs decorate Crocs' trademark clog silhouette in the brand's latest collaboration.

The upcoming Hello Kitty x Crocs Classic Clog collaboration is expected to enter the footwear scene on January 17, 2024, as per reports. They will be made available for purchase through Crocs as well as other retail outlets and online websites.

These themed pairs will be offered in full-family sizing options. While the retail price for women’s sizes is fixed at $70, the grade school and toddler variants will cost you $55 and $50, respectively.

Hello Kitty x Crocs Classic Clog features blue, white, and red makeup

Here's a detailed look at the Classic clogs (Image via Crocs)

Throughout the past few years, Crocs has worked together with a wide variety of companies and figures to develop footwear that evokes excitement. Hello Kitty, the character that is so well-known across the globe, is brought to life once more on the Classic Clog, which means that Sanrio will keep up its association with the footwear company.

White, red, and blue are the shades that are most commonly associated with the Hello Kitty icon, and these clog designs highlight the same color palette. The top layer of the clog is mostly white, making it a natural canvas for highlighting Hello Kitty's attributes, such as the black whiskers that are located close to the toe box.

The incorporation of Jibbitz, which embodies Kitty's famous red bowtie as well as white ears, is one of the most notable characteristics of this Classic Clog. These Jibbitz bring a sense of whimsy and appeal to the otherwise sophisticated Classic Clog.

Additionally, Hello Kitty is displayed on the edges of the sports mode strap, ensuring that the character's presence is perceived from any viewing angle. Furthermore, extra marking can be spotted on the footbed, which guarantees that every stride is imbued with the essence of Kitty.

The overall look is finished off with a white outer sole unit, which contrasts with the blue midsole.

This isn’t the first occasion for a partnership between these two entities. Earlier in March 2023, the duo came together to offer their fresh makeover to the footwear brand’s Classic Clog design. Besides, Hello Kitty has also been a part of many other footwear collaborations in recent years. Joint releases with Nike, Adidas, Converse, and more brands have thrilled fans of the character in the past.

Keep an eye out for the aforementioned Classic Clogs that will be accessible in the next few days. Those curious to get their hands on these joint clogs are advised to keep a tab on the footwear brand’s site for timely alerts on their arrival.

In related news, Uniqlo has created graphic tees and pajama trousers to their lineup, while McDonald's has specifically produced bright packaging to celebrate the character's 50th anniversary.