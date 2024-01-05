Travis Scott x Nike Shark-A-Don “Beechtree” shoes: Everything we know so far

Travis Scott seems in no mood to slow down when it comes to designing new sneaker models and colorways with Nike and Jordan Brand. Most recently, the rapper’s Nike Shark-A-Don shoe surfaced in the “Beechtree” colorway.

The early images of the joint sneaker were recently made public by a sneaker insider, @oscarvsthewrld, on social media platforms. These pairs are entirely decked in a Beechtree/Pale Ivory-Track Red palette.

The Travis Scott x Nike Shark-A-Don “Beechtree” colorway is expected to be offered sometime around the fall of 2024, as per initial reports from Sneaker Bar Detroit and other sources. Note that the official word on this launch is still pending confirmation from the partnering entities.

Reportedly, these shoes will be dropped via Nike’s online and offline sites, its SNKRS app, and a bunch of connected retail shops.

Travis Scott x Nike Shark-A-Don “Beechtree” shoes are accented with Track Red hues

Expand Tweet

The 2024 partnership between Travis Scott and Nike continues with the unveiling of a fresh version that is referred to as the Nike Shark-A-Don. During Scott's Circus Maximus concert in Chicago, he delighted a lucky fan by giving them a set of the impending Shark-A-Dons in the special "Beechtree" palette.

This exciting new development was unveiled during the tour, which completely captivated the crowd and left them in a state of awe.

Featuring a sophisticated color scheme consisting of Beechtree, Pale Ivory, and Track Red, the footwear is constructed from a combination of components of superior quality, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit.

Expand Tweet

The mudguard, eyestays, vamp, and closure strap are all made of Tan suede material, while Chocolate Brown suede is used to highlight the toe as well as midfoot sections, creating a harmonious blend. A beautiful textural variation is introduced by the corduroy treatment on the tongue flap and collar area.

White leather Swooshes across the sides, teamed with a brilliant Track Red interior liner, complete the overall appearance of the shoe. The midsole, which was inspired by the Nike Zoom Spiridon, guarantees that the shoe not only looks familiar but also provides comfort.

Expand Tweet

Travis Scott is a dedicated artist who attracts fans with his music and style vision. His followers are interested in and enthused about his offerings. The artist's distinctive takes on Nike's best footwear led to recurring agreements with the Beaverton-based shoe company.

The rapper became a regular contributor to the sneaker brand after the 2017 debut of his joint Nike Air Force 1 colorway. Later, he added his spin on famous models, including the SB Dunk Low, Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 4, and more. Most recently, the duo presented their take on the Nike Mac Attack model.

Expand Tweet

Be on the lookout for the new Travis Scott x Nike Shark-A-Don “Beechtree” shoes that will be accessible in the coming months of 2024. For updated information on the arrival date of these sneakers, interested readers are advised to stay in touch with Nike’s site and its SNKRS app.

In addition to the Shark-A-Don sneakers already discussed, Travis Scott is working on further sneaker designs for the Nike-owned Jordan Brand. Just a few weeks ago, the highly anticipated Jordan Jumpman Jack collaboration shoes, alongside the "Black Olive" and "Canary Yellow" colorways of the Air Jordan 1 Low, made their way online.