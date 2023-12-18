Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Canary” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Travis Scott seems to have bigger plans for the coming year, particularly related to the sneaker scene. The sensational rapper is preparing another fresh Air Jordan 1 Low colorway with Jordan Brand, following the release of their “Olive” and AJ1 Low Golf variations earlier this year. This shoe is entirely decked in a Canary/Racer Blue-Light Silver-Gum Medium Brown palette.

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Canary” shoes will supposedly hit the footwear scene sometime during the summer of 2024, as stated by Zsneakerheadz and SneakerFiles. Note that the official word on this rumored release is still awaited from Jordan Brand.

Reportedly, these collab shoes will be offered with a selling price label of $150 for each pair. They are expected to be offered via the online as well as offline sites of Nike’s SNKRS app, Travis Scott’s site, and a few other connected retail merchants both online and offline.

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Canary” shoes are adorned with black inverted swoosh overlays

Here's another look at the upcoming sneaker mockup (Image via Instagram/@zsneakerheadz)

The collaboration between Travis Scott and Jordan Brand will carry on in 2024 with the release of an assortment of new versions for the Air Jordan 1 Low, one of which is the women's specific "Canary" Air Jordan 1 Low OG.

This particular rendition is characterized by a color palette that is highlighted by Canary Yellow embellishments and includes Racer Blue, Light Silver, and Gum Medium Brown sections.

In comparison to earlier iterations, the characteristic components, such as the Swoosh in reverse and the Cactus Jack labeling, have not changed.

The layout of the sneaker is finished off with a gum medium brown rubber outer sole unit, and it features a white midsole with Nike Air padding designed specifically for the heel block.

Jordan Brand never fails to highlight the historical background and legacy of the iconic Air Jordan 1 model in the following words:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

It continues,

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

Be on the lookout for the potential Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Canary” colorway that is expected to arrive in the coming year. Travis Scott’s fans and other sneakerheads curious to get their hands on these shoes are advised to stay in touch with Nike's site or use the SNKRS app for timely alerts on their official details and more information.

In addition to the aforementioned “Canary” variant of the Air Jordan 1 Low model, the highly coveted duo is also expected to offer another “Black Olive” iteration of the model in the coming year. As informed by Jumpman insiders ZSneakerheadz and Sneakerfiles, they will be offered this shoe sometime during fall 2024.

These shoes are anticipated to be sold via Scott’s official website, Nike’s SNKRS app, and a bunch of their linked merchants. They will potentially arrive in full-family sizes.