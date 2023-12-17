Air Jordan 1 Low “Denim Swoosh” shoes: Everything we know so far

Jordan Brand is all set to welcome another denim-inspired sneaker design to its 2024 lineup with the fresh Air Jordan 1 Low “Denim Swoosh” colorway. These sneakers feature premium suede, leather, and denim makeup.

The Air Jordan 1 Low “Denim Swoosh” shoes will potentially hit the sneaker market in the coming weeks, as per reports from House of Heat. It’s equally important to remember that the official launch date is currently kept hidden by the Jordan Brand.

These shoes are expected to be offered via the online as well as offline sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of other affiliated sellers. Wait for the confirmed pricing details as well.

Air Jordan 1 Low “Denim Swoosh” shoes are complimented with navy blue lace sets

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

Denim is a material that can be lauded and questioned in the sphere of fashion, especially when one considers some of Michael Jordan's daring denim designs from the past. However, when it comes to athletic shoes, there is no mistaking that denim can be gracefully blended into footwear. It is demonstrated by the most recent iteration of the Air Jordan 1 Low.

The treasured denim bottoms that many of us enjoy wearing served as the source of inspiration for this high-quality Air Jordan 1 Low design.

A blend of superior white leather is used for the foundation of the footwear, resulting in an appearance that is both sophisticated and robust. A hint of richness and contrast is added to the overall look by the addition of blue-grey suede reinforcements and worn leather collar areas. These details have the vibe of denim textiles.

On the other hand, the patchwork-style Denim Swoosh featuring the tack stitches is the one that truly stole the stage. It instantly conjures up the timeless appearance of a pair of 501 jeans that have been used for a long time.

Take a closer look at the tongue and heel areas (Image via Nike)

Additionally, the back heel is made of silky tan leather, which is indicative of the rear portion of a pair of jeans. The uppers are perfectly coupled with navy blue lace loops.

To achieve a more retro and worn-in appearance, the shoe features sail-colored midsoles coupled with a contrast-stitched and semi-translucent gum rubber outer sole unit. Adding these features to the design not only gives it more personality but also pays homage to the classic attractiveness of denim.

The following details about the origins and long history of the AJ1 shoe are found on the official Nike website:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

It continues:

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

Be on the lookout for the Air Jordan 1 Low “Denim Swoosh” shoes that will supposedly arrive in the next few weeks. Those certain to get their hands on these denim-themed sneakers are advised to stay in touch with Nike’s site or utilize the SNKRS app for regular alerts on their launch.