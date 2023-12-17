Nike Air Max 1 “Tan Nubuck” shoes: Everything we know so far

The Nike Air Max launch roster for the soon-approaching 2024 is being inundated by numerous Nike Air Max 1 renditions lately. The most recent redesign of the stated model to join the list is the “Tan Nubuck” colorway.

The Nike Air Max 1 “Tan Nubuck” shoes are anticipated to hit the shelves in the first months of 2024, as stated by House of Heat. Note that the accurate release date has been kept hidden as of now. Reportedly, these shoes will be sold via the online and offline sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a slew of select retail sellers. Wait for the pricing information for this shoe.

Nike Air Max 1 “Tan Nubuck” shoes feature outdoorsy makeup

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

Since its inception, the Nike Air Max 1 has been a blank slate for creation, consistently undergoing development in terms of its aesthetic and its building components. The company has embarked on an adventure into the wide outdoors with their most recent rendition of the classic silhouette that was conceived by Tinker Hatfield.

The latest iteration of the Nike Air Max 1 is a combination of urban fashion and wild influence, resulting in an appearance that is both distinctive and adaptable. The outer layer of the shoe is crafted out of bone ballistic mesh, which not only provides sturdiness but also has a tough look that is evocative of outdoor wear.

The layout contains two earthy nubuck layers, which not only offer dimension but also reflect the warmth of trekking boots when worn. This is done in order to boost the outdoor charm of the product.

Each and every component of this Air Max 1 has been meticulously selected with the aim of capturing the spirit of exploring the great outdoors. Retaining the shoe's daring character while ensuring a snug fit is the intent of the laces, which are influenced by the outdoors.

Nike incorporates this hue minimally yet effectively, which adds an element of more subdued pink to the overall look. The Swoosh additions, top eyestays, back embroidery, redesigned tongue plus insole emblems, and Air supports all include it. Additionally, it is featured on the Air cushioning system. This understated use of color brings about a revitalizing distinction while maintaining the integrity of the ambiance of the outdoor space.

Take a closer look at the tongue and heel counters (Image via Nike)

The other key component of the structure is a midsole that is colored with a sail hue. These midsoles are equipped with the characteristic Air Max padding throughout. The final step is a light gum rubber outsole, which improves stability and longevity for those individuals who want to take these shoes with them on their own outdoor adventures.

Everyone in the Air Max family may trace their inspiration back to the first Air Max 1. The following statement was released by Swoosh in an attempt to highlight the origins of the model:

"Sure, Air Max 1 started as a running shoe, but you can't keep innovation contained. Adopted by hip-hop culture, this runner with a controversial exposed Air unit could be found anywhere from the heart of Brooklyn to the streets of London. Its cutting-edge design and striking colorways, to this day, are celebrated year after year.”

In the following weeks, sneakerheads may get more details about the Nike Air Max 1 "Tan Nubuck" that is set to release. Anyone curious about the release can utilize the SNKRS app or the Nike portal to get updates.