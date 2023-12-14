New Balance 998 Made in USA “Sepia Atlantic Blue” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

New Balance’s roster of new releases is ruling the footwear world these days, and the New Balance 998 “Sepia Atlantic Blue” model is the latest addition to this list. On December 28, 2023, the New Balance 998 Made in USA “Sepia Atlantic Blue” colorway will be launched, as reported by Sole Retriever.

They will be made available for purchase from New Balance as well as select retailers both online and in traditional retail locations. For $210, this pair is offered in sizes that are appropriate for males.

New Balance 998 Made in USA “Sepia Atlantic Blue” colorway is accented with hits of green

Here's a closer look at the Sepia Stone colorway of 998 model (Image via NB)

The outstanding creative outlook of Teddy Santis has aided the reimagination of New Balance's Made in USA collection. His impact can be seen in the newest addition too, which is the New Balance 998 in the "Sepia Atlantic Blue" ensemble.

The debut of this product arrives after the success of the 990v4 in "Teal" and "Mahogany," as well as the visually appealing 996 Crimson. An additional 990v6 in "Sepia Stone" will also be released before the launch of this upcoming shoe. Besides, the stated "Sepia Atlantic Blue" iteration of the 998 silhouette will be released together with its "Brown Green" counterpart.

The Made in the USA "Sepia Atlantic Blue" colorway is a gorgeous example of both appearance and texture. The outer layer of the sneaker is mostly constructed out of pigskin suede, thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), mesh, and leather, and it is primarily clothed in rich sepia tones.

Expand Tweet

The pattern is accentuated with bursts of Atlantic blue on the heel tab as well as the distinctive "N" emblem, which creates an extremely appealing contrast.

The tongue flap, vamp, and TPU toppings are all adorned with cream-colored tones, which lend an air of sophistication to the design as a whole. A red New Balance emblem is stitched on the tongue of the footwear, and a white "NB" emblem is stitched on the heel tab.

Both of these characteristics further solidify the sneaker's individuality. This shape is finished off with a 998 sole unit that is cream plus green in color, and it also features a robust black rubber outer sole unit, which ensures that the wearer will be snug and stylish.

Take a closer look at the tongue areas (Image via NB)

Remember to mark your calendars for the impending "Sepia Stone" incarnation of the New Balance 998, which will be available to purchase in the days ahead. Those who are interested in purchasing these shoes are strongly encouraged to bookmark the New Balance site to receive timely notifications regarding the arrival of the footwear.

The aforementioned shoes will be dropped together with the “Brown Green” colorway of the New Balance 998 model. These shoes will be priced at $210 for each pair. They will be sold via the online as well as offline sites of the shoe brand. These shoes will feature a Rich Earth/Chive palette.