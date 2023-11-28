Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 990v4 Made in USA sneaker pack: Everything we know so far

The Chicago-based creative and frequent partner of New Balance, Joe Freshgoods, once again joined hands with the footwear giant for their fresh iteration of the New Balance 990v4 model.

The duo has worked to make three interesting colorways for the stated sneaker model. These three iterations, dressed in white/black, black/white, and blue, are dubbed “Intro,” “Outro,” and “Keisha Blue,” respectively.

During the holiday season, the Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 990v4 Made in USA Pack will be made available for purchase on Joe Freshgood's website, at his Every Now and Then storefront, and possibly through New Balance and other select retailers both online and in-store. As of this moment, information regarding pricing and dimensions has not yet been disclosed.

Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 990v4 Made in USA pack offers three distinct hues

Here's another look at the upcoming sneaker colorways (Image via Joe Freshgoods)

Both Joe Freshgoods and New Balance have had fruitful collaborations over the years. Joseph Robinson, more commonly recognized by his moniker Joe Freshgoods, has staked up a special place for himself in the footwear community.

He has mostly accomplished this through his creative collaborations with New Balance, which usually include community-driven themes.

Moreover, Joe Freshgoods has a knack for expressing stories through creation. Towards the end of the year 2023, there is a growing sense of anticipation for the most recent release from JFG, which is a New Balance 990v4.

It seems likely that the impending Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 990v4 Made in USA Pack will make an impression with its color choice that is minimalist yet exquisite.

Freshgoods recently launched a new campaign for their collaborative sneaker pack. The inspiration behind this campaign came from a famous XXL photoshoot that featured DMX, Jay-Z, and Ja Rule, who were part of the short-lived hip-hop supergroup Murder Inc. Freshgoods debuted the sneaker on various social media platforms.

The 990v4 model is offered in three distinct palettes to choose from. There is one that is referred to as "Intro," and it features white and gray on the overlays, whereas the underlays are black. The "Outro" showcases a mix that is comparable, albeit with the placement being reversed.

Last but not least, the "Keisha Blue" shoe is entirely covered in a single shade of blue, featuring minty hues serving as a decorative element on the laces.

A more classic, monochromatic color scheme was chosen for the layout, which is in line with Freshgoods' recent decision to shift away from pastel colors. In each of the three variations, the highest-quality components that are characteristic of the Made in USA collection are used.

Expand Tweet

These materials include pigskin suede, patent leather, and nubuck. Not only does Joe Freshgoods add his own individual spin to the sneaker by utilizing the color scheme and the material makeup, but he also incorporates additional branding elements.

The letter "JFG" has replaced the text "990" on the side heel, and the year "1998" is shown on the heel tab. The third and final touches of the JFG marking are seen on the right shoe's insole.

Be on the lookout for the new Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 990v4 sneaker pack that will be accessible in the next few weeks.