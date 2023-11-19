BEAMS x New Balance 996 GTX sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The 99X series from New Balance extends back many decades, and one of its models, the New Balance 996, is now commemorating its 35th birthday. BEAMS, located in Tokyo, presented the results of its most recent collaboration with New Balance 996. The shoe comes clad in earthy autumn hues and is equipped with weather-resistant Gore-Tex.

On November 18, 2023, the BEAMS x New Balance 996 GTX was made available for purchase online. The retail price of these sneakers is approximately $162 USD. The collaboration item is offered in men's and women's sizes, depending on your preference. Sneakerheads may get these kicks from BEAMS directly on the brand's official website.

BEAMS x New Balance 996 GTX shoes are decked in autumn-inspired muted hues

The BEAMS x New Balance 996 GTX displays a seamless fusion of advanced materials and aesthetic charm. The sneaker showcases a blend of synthetic suede and mesh, carefully constructed with Gore-Tex fabric for a durable and weather-resistant exterior, ideal for different settings. One notable feature of this partnership is the unconventional, mismatched design.

The sneaker showcases a military-inspired design, drawing colors from the woodland duck for its camouflage pattern. The hues of browns, greens, tans, and olives are strategically distributed across the shoe. The camouflage pattern on this shoe enhances its ruggedness and visual appeal. The sneaker features a unique pattern with contrasting color schemes on the left and right sides.

Additionally, the iconic "N" logo on the sides showcases distinct colors on the lateral and medial sides. The monochromatic design of the tongue, patch, and embroidery is a standout feature. Furthermore, the shoe comes with four different colored shoelaces, allowing for versatile styling options that complement the overall color scheme.

The presence of co-branding is clearly visible on the tongue, symbolizing the collaboration between BEAMS and New Balance. Panels on the left and right shoes are intentionally mismatched or contrasted in the newest pair for the two collaborators who have been working together since 2009. The right side of the shoe is constructed of green and tan suede strips above a brown mesh upper.

The Gore-Tex branding is featured on the insole, while an additional tag near the collar highlights the shoe's functional attributes. The sneaker's design features a creamy foam midsole complemented by a black rubber outsole.

BEAMS is a Japanese apparel company founded in 1976 in Tokyo's Harajuku area. The company sells apparel, accessories, and lifestyle items with a Japanese flair. BEAMS draws inspiration from American college campus style and popular culture and has worked with a variety of artists and companies. BEAMS has a lengthy history of shoe collaborations with companies including Nike, New Balance, Diadora, Converse, Asics, and others.

The New Balance 996 has been around since 1988 and is still going strong as a classic shoe. Beginning with the 990 in 1982, New Balance has been producing a range of high-quality running shoes known as the 99x series, of which the 996 is a member.

The BEAMS x New Balance 996 GTX is a fantastic option for those in need of a timeless sneaker. The 99x series is designed to provide top-tier functionality, longevity, and aesthetics to runners and casual users alike. This shoe is available at BEAMS' official online store.