BEAMS x Columbia PFG collaboration: Where to get, release date, price and more details explored

The BEAMS x Columbia PFG collaboration has emerged as a symbol of high-fashion meets functionality. Bringing together BEAMS' urban Tokyo flair and Columbia PFG's reputation for durable sportswear, this collection promises a harmonious blend of aesthetics and practicality.

Drawing inspiration from Columbia PFG’s deep-rooted archives, especially their iconic Multi-Pocket Fishing Vest, the range includes intricately designed Fishing Jackets and Finishing Pants.

Painted in classic black and deep gray shades, the apparel speaks volumes about the sophistication and attention to detail poured into each piece.

The collection beautifully integrates BEAMS' signature seamless designs with practical features such as accessible front pockets and adjustable drawcord hems, showcasing a tribute to both brands' legacies.

As the October 27 release date approaches, fashion aficionados are eagerly waiting to embrace this convergence of Tokyo's chic style and Portland's sportswear expertise. They can be availed at BEAMS BOY stores online and offline.

Overview of BEAMS x Columbia PFG collaboration (Image via official website of Beams)

Fishing Jacket and Finishing Pants

Prices at a glance of BEAMS x Columbia PFG collaboration,

Columbia × BEAMS / Custom made long sleeve T-shirt Heads&Tales: $58.12

Columbia / Helvetia(TM) Hoodie: $73.57

Columbia / Helvetia Cropped Half Snap: $66.21

With such a diverse range, the BEAMS x Columbia PFG collection is set to cater to various tastes, ensuring both style and comfort are at the forefront.

BEAMS x Columbia PFG collaboration overview (Image via official website of Beams)

Each piece, with its unique design and pricing, holds the promise of top-tier quality, reflective of the rich heritage of both brands.

History of BEAMS

BEAMS, founded in Tokyo, quickly rose to prominence through its commitment to pushing the boundaries of fashion. It has always showcased a unique blend of Eastern and Western styles, aiming to introduce Japanese fashion to the world.

Over the years, BEAMS has mastered the art of collaboration, partnering with several major brands and continuously evolving its offerings to reflect the changing fashion landscape.

History of Columbia PFG

Columbia, founded in 1938 in Portland, Oregon, embarked on a journey to design sportswear that perfectly married practicality with aesthetics. As the years rolled by, Columbia broadened its offerings and carved a niche for itself on the global sportswear map.

A standout in their extensive range is the PFG (Performance Fishing Gear) line, which underscores Columbia's commitment to creating purposeful sportswear. This line caters specifically to fishing aficionados, striking a balance between functionality and contemporary design.

BEAMS x Columbia PFG collaboration (Image via official website of Beams)

The BEAMS x Columbia PFG collection redefines sportswear by combining the best of two worlds: fishing and fashion. For those eager to embrace this fresh blend of style and functionality, the wait isn't long.

With its unique offerings and the legacy of two giants backing it, this collaboration is set to become a staple in sportswear collections worldwide.