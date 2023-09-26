The Champion x BEAMS "Disney 100 collection" has brought forth unique offerings in the past, whether it be bespoke city-inspired sweatshirts or golf-inspired garments. Now, they are back with another collaboration to add to their esteemed portfolio, marking a notable event.

Introducing the “Disney 100 Collection,” this new collaboration celebrates Disney’s 100th anniversary, combining the creative forces of Champion and BEAMS to commemorate a century of enchanting storytelling.

The collection features Champion’s signature Reverse Weave Crewneck in unique designs, highlighting some of Disney’s most beloved characters and making it a must-have for Disney and fashion enthusiasts alike.

Slated for release on Saturday, September 30, the collection will be available online at BEAMS.

This exclusive drop is a celebration of creativity and nostalgia, making it a noteworthy addition to the already impressive list of collaborations between Champion and BEAMS.

Champion x BEAMS "Disney 100 Collection" is a blend of simplicity and iconic imagery. The signature Reverse Weave Crewnecks are adorned with Disney’s signature characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Woody, Chewbacca, and Spiderman.

These iconic images are tastefully placed across the chest, arms, and back of the pieces, offering a visual treat for the wearer.

The collection comes in two distinct colorways: gray and oatmeal, each offering a unique aesthetic appeal and exhibits a loose BEAMS-style fit, known for its comfort and adaptability for solo wear or layering.

This hallmark oversized silhouette, seen in the previous collaborations featuring names of major Japanese cities, continues to be a defining feature of the Champion x BEAMS collaborations.

Champion x BEAMS "Disney 100 collection" (Image via Twitter/ @uptod4te)

The limited edition collection not only celebrates Disney’s rich history, but also exemplifies the creative collaboration between Champion and BEAMS. Each item serves as a piece of art, narrating stories of adventure, friendship, and heroism, while maintaining the stylish simplicity that the collaboration is known for.

The collection extends beyond just clothing and also explores a realm of accessories that align with the enchanting theme. While the detailed specifics of the accessories are yet to be unveiled, given the history of Champion and BEAMS collaborations, expectations are set high for unique, stylish, and functional additions to complement the apparel.

Details of Champion x BEAMS "Disney 100 collection" (Image via Twitter/ @uptod4te)

Fashion enthusiasts and Disney lovers alike are in for a treat with this enchanting collection, which is set to leave a lasting imprint in the world of collaborative fashion.