Naruto Shippuden x Asics Gel-NYC shoes: Everything we know so far

Asics is no new name when it comes to collaborating with Naruto Shippuden. In fact, the brand had previously designed a pair of GEL-LYTE IIIs based on the copycat Shinobi himself. Now, a little over a year later, the Asics brand is renewing its ties with the globally recognized Naruto manga series by reimagining its GEL-NYC sneaker design in the original color design and pattern.

The newly introduced Naruto Shippuden x Asics Gel-NYC shoes are anticipated to drop in the sneaker market on December 11, 2023. Currently, interested sneakerheads can only place their pre-order through the EU retailer Courir. A bigger launch of the shoe will take place in December, which is expected to happen via the online stores of Asics and a slew of connected retail stores.

Naruto Shippuden x Asics Gel-NYC shoes are dressed in themed black and red ensemble

In the year 2023, another anime series and an athletic wear firm will be seen collaborating to offer some new sneakers. The Powerpuff Girls and Nike SB are planning to issue a pack of SB Dunk Low, according to the most recent information available.

In fact, recent sneaker reports say that the popular Japanese manga and anime Naruto Shippuden will once again collaborate with a global player in sportswear, Asics, for an updated product line in 2023.

Previously, in 2022, Asics created a line called "Naruto," which featured popular characters such as Naruto, Sasuke, and Itachi on sneaker models such as the Gel-Lyte III and the Gel-1130.

The Gel-NYC style, a fresh design from Asics that debuted at the start of 2023, is featured in this latest offering from the Japanese athletic shoe manufacturer. The pair takes its inspiration from the protagonist of Naruto Shippuden and is constructed out of ripstop fabric, leather, and suede.

The underlays have been given a reddish tone, whereas the remainder of the top is clad in a black and gold color scheme. A bungee lace set provides a convenient and speedy means of securing oneself in place. The "forehead protector" lace dubrae has the representation of Naruto's Hidden Leaf Village, while the tongue flap bears the trademark of the Uzumaki clan.

Both of these elements are a homage to the television program. A black midsole with gel cushioning rests beneath the foot, and an orange rubber outer sole unit completes the shoe.

The GEL-NYC shoe was designed with vintage and contemporary performance running designs in mind. Its upper structure borrows from the GEL-NIMBUS® 3 sneaker from the early 2000s and combines it with elements borrowed from the MC-PLUS V model.

The Asics GEL-NYC series was created with the intention of capturing the energetic character of the city that never stops moving. These footwear items offer great shock absorption, thanks to the unique GEL padding technology developed by Asics. The support that the wearer requires is provided by the Asics GEL-NYC footwear, which one can rely on whether they’re maneuvering through crowded streets or discovering secret places.

Be on the lookout for the Naruto Shippuden x Asics collab sneaker that will be readily accessible in the upcoming month. Those absolutely eager to get their hands on these pairs are advised to sign up on the shoe company’s official website for timely alerts as soon as the shoes arrive for sale.