The Up There x ASICS Gel-Lyte III "KOOKABURRA" sneakers: Where to get, release date, price and more details explored

The Up There x ASICS Gel-Lyte III "KOOKABURRA" sneakers have taken the fashion realm by storm, and rightfully so. The brilliance of merging Australian aesthetics with top-tier footwear craftsmanship is a sight to behold.

Up There, a brand originating from the heart of Australia has consistently demonstrated its flair for embedding regional nuances into its creations.

Now, by channeling the spirit and iconic laughter of the Kookaburra, they've transcended the ordinary. In collaboration with ASICS, a brand known for its consistent emphasis on innovation and quality, this pair offers a novel blend of art and comfort.

Mark your calendars, as the Australian release is set for November 4 with a price tag of $150 and will be available at select retail outlets and online. Meanwhile, global sneaker enthusiasts can lay their hands on this masterpiece come November 4.

The Up There x ASICS Gel-Lyte III "KOOKABURRA" sneakers embody the vibrant essence of the Kookaburra. The earthy tones mirroring the bird’s plumage are evident.

Dominated by a cream-white hue, areas like the mesh vamp, tongue, laces, and suede mudguard are highlighted. However, it doesn't stop there.

The quarter exhibits a dark brown-speckled gradient which engulfs the hairy textured heel counter, ensuring that every angle of the sneaker tells a story.

Accents and Additional Features

Flashes of bright blue can't be missed. This turquoise-based addition is evident on the mid-foot tiger stripe and cream lace tips. It further elevates the design by accenting the black tread below.

With the Up There x ASICS Gel-Lyte III "KOOKABURRA" sneakers, it's also about the extras. An additional set of brown and blue oval laces is included.

The boxing itself is a work of art, featuring a delicate cream hue and showcasing Kookaburras perched on a branch.

History of Up There and ASICS

In the annals of sneaker history, ASICS has always been a hallmark of quality. A brand that has consistently showcased innovation through its designs.

Close look of Up There x ASICS Gel-Lyte III "KOOKABURRA" sneakers (image via Sneaker News)

ASICS, with its rich legacy, found an excellent partner in Up There. The latter, an Australian storefront, doesn’t just sell shoes; it weaves stories through collaborations, echoing the rich tapestry of the Southern Hemisphere.

The collaboration last year, where the two powerhouses released a rose pink-injected floral homage, displayed the genius of merging the identities of two respective countries.

Packaging of The Up There x ASICS Gel-Lyte III "KOOKABURRA" sneakers (Image via Sneaker News)

It's no surprise that they've come together once more, taking inspiration from another Australian emblem.

There's something uniquely captivating about the fusion of nature and fashion. The Up There x ASICS Gel-Lyte III "KOOKABURRA" sneakers are a testament to this synergy.

Drawing from the laughter of the Kookaburra and the aesthetic charm of Australia, this collaboration once again reiterates the brilliance of Up There and ASICS coming together. It's not just a sneaker; it's a story, a memory, and an emblem of the vibrant Australian spirit.