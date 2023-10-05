Fujitaka x Asics GEL-NYC "Imabari" sneakers: Release date, price, and more details explored

A new iteration of Asics GEL-NYC will be soon released in collaboration with Japan's Fujitaka. ASICS GEL-NYC is a sneaker that takes inspiration from heritage and modern performance running styles. As a sport-style sneaker model, this pair has gained huge popularity in the last few years. This sneaker model is practical and perfect for any occasion.

Based in Imabari, Japan, Fujitaka is a luxury towel manufacturer. The brand offers an integrated production service from dyeing the yarn to the finished product. It is a prestigious manufacturer and offers premium quality products. The new Asics sneaker has been crafted with the highest quality materials taken from Fujitaka and got a new makeover.

The new Fujitaka x Asics GEL-NYC "Imabari" sneakers will arrive on October 6, 2023, via the official website of Asics. The price tag for the pair will be $240.

Fujitaka x Asics GEL-NYC "Imabari" sneakers will be dressed in French Blue hues

Fujitaka x Asics GEL-NYC "Imabari" sneakers (Image via Asics)

The upper of the new Asics GEL-NYC iteration is covered in soothing and timeless colors, "French Blue" and "Grand Shark," and these colors cascade all the way across the upper. The sneaker is iconic, but what really sets this new pair apart is its environmentally responsible manufacturing, which makes use of scraps of thread and unused luxury towels.

These days many brands from the fashion and footwear world are becoming sustainable and environment-conscious. The main aim is to take little steps towards contributing to nature by being more aware of the fact that it's high time to stop wasting and start reusing.

For the new pair, Asics took this concept seriously and collaborated with a brand that uses conscious and good materials for manufacturing their products. The leftover thread from Fujitaka is what makes up the shoelaces and the embroidered decoration on the new Asics GEL-NYC sneakers.

The eyelets, the back tag, and some of the other embellishments on the upper are also covered by the surplus towel pieces. The trademark GEL cushioning, sole of the shoe, and midsole come in a midnight blue contrasted with an off-white color scheme. This color combination and luxury materials bring the sneaker an exclusive look.

Expand Tweet

While talking about the GEL-NYC sneaker model, Asics explained,

"The GEL-NYC™ sneaker sources inspiration from heritage and modern performance running styles. Its upper construction references the GEL-NIMBUS™ 3 shoe from the early 2000s and blends it with various embellishments from the MC-PLUS V design."

It further added,

"The tooling contrasts the upper's retro influences by using the GEL-CUMULUS™ 16 shoe's tooling system. Through a combination of lightweight foams and GEL™ technology inserts, this midsole formation helps create advanced underfoot comfort."

The key features of the shoe are toolings from two iconic Asics sneaker models such as GEL-NIMBUS 3 and GEL-CUMULUS 16. The GEL-NIMBUS 3 has a super soft FF Blast+ Eco sole that delivers a plush underfoot feel, while the GEL-CUMULUS 16 has a responsive FF Blast+ sole that is more useful for picking up the pace.

The GEL-NIMBUS 3 has one Gel unit in the heel, while the GEL-CUMULUS 16 has Gel pads on the lateral heel. Lastly, The GEL-NIMBUS 3 has a knitted upper, while the GEL-CUMULUS 16 has an engineered mesh upper. All these amazing features have been incorporated into the Asics GEL-NYC "Imabari" sneakers.

Expand Tweet

Keep a tab on Asics' official website to get your hands on these environment-conscious luxury sneakers.