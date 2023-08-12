P.E Nation x Asics collection: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

Previously, P.E Nation and Asics have collaborated to create a collection of sneakers and apparel that combine Asics' precision engineering and technical specifications with P.E Nation's retro-sport lens. Now, the two brands are back together for the third time and have launched their collection of EX89 MT sneakers and 20-piece apparel.

The P.E Nation x Asics collaboration brings street-sport flavor to an iconic sneaker, creating all-day refined footwear. Their works feature signature pieces inspired by popular sports culture, and it is a retro-inspired collection.

The third collaboration between the brands is available for purchase now. Sneakerheads will be able to get their hands on the sneakers via the official website of P.E Nation for $160.

P.E Nation x Asics EX89 MT sneakers collection features a black and pearled ivory color palate

New Asics EX89 MT sneakers collection (Image via Asics)

For the third time in a row, P.E Nation has partnered with Asics to launch a new capsule inspired by tennis and basketball styles. The apparel collection consists of more than 20 pieces that are designed to be court-ready sportswear.

The goal was to create a sports streetwear collection that athletes would want to wear all day long. Available in a variety of styles for both men and women, the new P.E Nation x Asics collection includes bike shorts, sports bras, sweatshirts, jackets, and tees.

A press release from the brands stated:

"The premise for this release is a complete capsule to be worn on and off the court, course, [and] pitch. We’ve given an urban streetwear spin to the product, enhanced with color details that clash and pop, to create a highly technical performance collection that takes sport to the city streets."

The EX89 MT, a new version of their Asics sneaker, is also being released as part of this collaboration. They've taken inspiration from both the classic tennis motif of the shoe and the brand's 1989 Gel Extreme basketball shoe. These high-tops have a textured mesh upper with big, clear Asics stripes. You can get them in two different colorways, such as Black/Glacier Grey and Pearled Ivory/Burro.

While talking about the shoes, the brands shared:

"To us, layering the capsule with a basketball-inspired shoe is another extension of the fluidity of life and the interconnectivity of movement, passion, and sport. The EX89 MT has that court-inspired appeal and a flat sole to enhance comfort and utility from on-court to the inner city."

FF BLAST cushioning is a foam technology developed by ASICS that provides a lighter and more responsive feel underfoot. For this collection, Asics also gave their shoes some extra cushioning with FF BLAST and added a curved heel design to make them more comfortable all day long.

It is designed to absorb high shock levels, making it suitable for long-distance runs. The cushioning foam material offers excellent bounce and reduces the load on the body during running. It offers a lighter and more responsive feel underfoot. It provides excellent bounce, absorbs high shock levels, and lowers the extra pressure while executing heavy activities.

The Asics EX89 sneaker is a unisex shoe that combines modern cushioning properties with the heritage influences of the GEL-EXTREME basketball shoe from 1989. The shoe has been updated with textured mesh and suede overlays, giving it a fresh look. These shoes are now available as part of the third P.E Nation x Asics collection.