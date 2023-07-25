Kith x Asics Marvel Collection: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

Kith x Asics Marvel Collection is one of the numerous multimedia releases celebrating the 60th milestone anniversary of the renowned X-Men series by Marvel Comics. The collaboration is for a line of seven distinct GEL-Lyte III colorways, each corresponding to principal characters in the renowned superhero team.

An additional highlight of this launch is the reissue of highly collectible limited-edition trading cards from the X-Men universe. The Marvel x Kith x ASICS GEL-Lyte III X-Men collection will initially be available at the San Diego Comic Con, a significant event for comic book enthusiasts and pop culture fans.

Following the convention, a limited release will take place at various Kith locations on July 28. Though the price of the Kith x Asics Marvel collection is not yet released, it is expected to be a high-end offering.

Two Wolverine-inspired colorways expected to be a part of the Kith x Asics Marvel Collection

Kith's founder, Ronnie Fieg, is a well-known enthusiast of the GL3 model, having played a significant role in the development of the 'Remastered' version of the model. Hence, it's not surprising that this model takes center stage in the collaboration.

The vibrant colorways, ranging from stark white to vivid blue, are tailored to reflect key characters such as Beast, Cyclops, Gambit, Rogue, and Storm. These characters are depicted in a mix of suede and nylon materials. Notably, Wolverine, one of the most recognized figures in the genre, receives two colorways inspired by his iconic 1975 and 1980 costumes.

The GEL-LYTE III model inspired by Beast sports a furry blue suede upper, an allusion to the mutant's unique blue fur coat.

Conversely, the bright green and yellow version takes inspiration from Rogue's iconic outfit, with these vivid tones adorning the upper's leather and suede sections.

In line with the spirit of true collectors, this collaboration of the Kith x Asics Marvel collection comes in a 'blind box' format, injecting a sense of anticipation and surprise for the lucky ones who secure a pair.

The boxes include PSA-graded trading cards from the Uncanny X-Men Series 1, which have been reissued by Upper Deck and are uniquely customized with Kith and Marvel branding to differentiate them from the original 1992 editions.

Each pair comes in a mystery blind box with a collectible trading card



Dropping early at San Diego Comic Con (07/19-07/23), followed by a release via Kith on Friday, 07/28

Final Thoughts: Anticipating the Release

The X-Men 60th anniversary marks an exciting milestone for the legendary franchise, and this collaboration between Kith, ASICS, and Marvel is an equally thrilling prospect for fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.

This Kith x Asics Marvel collection fuses elements of pop culture and fashion in a unique way, reflecting the iconic characters' essence while maintaining high quality and style standards.

Kith x Marvel x Asics Collab

Celebrating Marvel's X-Men's 60th Anniversary

With An Asics Gel-Lyte III Remastered Collection

This collection not only pays homage to the enduring fame of the X-Men series but also signifies the ongoing innovation and cross-sector collaborations defining the current fashion scenario.

Whether you are a huge Marvel fan, a sneakerhead, or a streetwear fan, this collection is going to make you feel ecstatic. Keep an eye on the upcoming San Diego Comic Con and Kith's outlets for the exciting launch.