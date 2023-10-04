Charlotte Cardin X Asics sneaker collaboration: Everything we know so far

The French singer Charlotte Cardin has joined hands with the Japanese shoe brand Asics for the first time, aiming to captivate the female audience. After conducting an in-depth analysis of women's preferences, the brand finally unveiled another iteration from the EX89 library.

Mostly renowned for its gel technology, Asics prioritizes wellness and a healthy mind during the selection of collaboration partners. Aligning the thoughts "sound mind, sound body" the Japanese company selected the Montreal vocalist Charlotte Cardin for the new colorways of the EX89 model.

Featured in white and navy blue color, the new pair from Asics EX 89 has already hit the market on October 4, and sneakerheads can easily grab it from the brand's websites and selected retailers for $185.

A new colorway from Asics EX85 targets the female sneakerheads

The Japanese sneaker staple, Asics, dropped its first pair in 1949 when other sneaker juggernauts such as Nike and Adidas were dominating the sneaker world. To attract the audience, the newly launched pair from the brand showcased its gel technology that provided better quality performing shoes.

The struggle, however, is still on and the current collaboration with the Montreal singer comes under its strategy to capture the female audience. The Sportstyle department in charge of the brand's Paris headquarters, Eric Pelletier, stated in the press release,

"Eight years ago we re-launched Asics' sports offer. Today, we've achieved the initial goal we set ourselves. Sportstyle accounts for a third of the brand's sales in Europe. France is a key market for us. because that's where most of our new sneaker launches take place, and it accounts for half of our sportstyle sales. Currently, according to studies, we're in the top 6 of the sneaker segment. But in the top 10, since the beginning of the year, only New Balance and ourselves are gaining market share."

The sneaker belongs to the 1989 court line model that used to serve basketball athletes. Aiming to the female audience's preferences, the brand assigns the model cum singer Charlotte to decide the shades. Aligning the current fashion trends, the color palette has maintained minimalistic aesthetics.

Eric further explains,

"Women represent 35% to 45% of the market. At Asics, they account for 10% to 15%. Our visible technology and our footwear have enabled us to win over men, and we are present at different levels of the range, from cutting-edge specialists like The Broken Arm to general retailers like Decathlon. But in certain categories, we are often considered a men's brand. We have initiated the Female Talent Program to introduce our products to an 18-35 year-old female consumer."

The dainty-looking sneaker features a pristine white shade overall, with a distinct navy blue heel counter that has enhanced branding. The toe section is adorned with a perforated design while the lateral parts of the shoe showcase a sophisticated leather stripe overlay, adding aesthetic appeal.

Carrying a short stature and a neutral color palette, the gel technology-infused insole has the embed of the FF Blast technology. Its intricated detailing on the upper is complemented effortlessly by the neutral color palette while its pronounced branding on the tongue completes the whole look.

The fashion enthusiast sneakerheads can easily cop this pair from the Asics website and selected retail stores. The suggested price is $185.