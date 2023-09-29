Asics GEL-1130 "Hairy Suede Pack": Where to get, price, and more details explored

Asics GEL-1130 sneakers are one of the most iconic models from the brand, which has been a favorite among the sneakerheads since its comeback in 2021. When it comes to good quality premium sneaker models within an affordable budget, Asics guarantees to top the list.

Thus, while competing with brands like Adidas and Puma, Asics has been able to hold its place in the market with its classy and efficient sneaker models. In fact, Asics GEL-1130 is one of them.

Asics GEL-1130 “Hairy Suede Pack” comes in two colorways, which are currently available for purchase on the overseas market via the official website of Asics. The brand, however, hasn't yet disclosed the official release date for the US release. Sneakerheads can expect to purchase the pack for $110 each. It can be expected that the brand will soon drop the product on its official site in the coming weeks.

Asics GEL-1130 “Hairy Suede Pack” comes in "Sand" and "Piedmont Grey" colorways

Asics GEL-1130 “Hairy Suede Pack” (Image via Asics)

The Asics GEL-1130 sneakers are a classic series of stability running shoes that have undergone decades of design evolution. These sneakers are designed to provide support and stability to the wearer's feet while running. The shoes are an ode to the ninth iteration of the GEL-1000 series, and they pay homage to the legacy of Asics running shoes.

The GEL-1130 sneakers come in different color combinations, and now, they have come in classy sand and modest grey colorways. The mesh base layer of the Grey pair is a steel grey color, while the mesh of the Sand colorway is a light cream tint. Each one has leather accents that start at the toe box and travel up the lacelets, until they meet a hairy leather overlay at the top.

Meanwhile, other noteworthy aspects of the design include a black strip of suede that wraps around the backside of the Grey pair, while the Sand-colored pair features a strip of a light brown color. Both pairs of shoes have white rubber midsoles, colored accents at the forefoot and outsole, and rear heel protectors in the same color scheme.

“Hairy Suede Pack” (Image via Asics)

Asics is already known for offering the best quality running sneakers, but Asics GEL-1130 is on another level. The sneaker model is best known for its extreme support and stability that are achieved through the use of advanced technology that helps to reduce the risk of injury and improve overall performance.

For people who are looking for something that would be good for everyday use and also for running, the GEL-1130 sneakers would be a great option. These sneakers are known for their comfort, thanks to the use of high-quality materials and advanced cushioning technology.

Furthermore, Asics uses special gel cushioning technology for their running sneakers, which is also included in GEL-1130 sneakers. Gel cushioning helps to reduce impact and increase shock absorption, which can make runners feel more comfortable while running.

GEL-1130 Hairy Suede in Grey (Image via Asics)

From numerous popular athletes to regular people, Asics has been a staple for people seeking comfort and efficiency from their shoes. Thus, the brand's GEL-1130 sneakers are one of the highly coveted ones. These extraordinary running sneakers haven't been released yet in the US market. So, keep an eye on the official website of the brand to know when they will release these pairs!