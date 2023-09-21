Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS: Everything we know so far

Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS is a collaboration where creativity meets unexpected collaborations. Kiko Kostadinov, a name that might be lesser-known in mainstream fashion circles but holds significant sway in niche spaces, is making waves once again.

The Bulgarian-born British designer, revered for his distinctive approach to design and bold aesthetic choices, has recently teased some highly anticipated projects with ASICS SportStyle.

Fans of both Kostadinov and ASICS are in for a treat, as the fresh designs are slated to drop in Fall/Winter 2023. Excitement is palpable, and fashion enthusiasts worldwide are marking their calendars, eagerly waiting for the launch of these promising footwear iterations.

Kiko Kostadinov's journey in the world of fashion is characterized by his ability to push boundaries and defy conventions.

Helming the lifestyle-centric ASICS SportStyle line since October 2020, his collaborations have always been an amalgamation of experimental design infused with vivid color palettes. And this new release seems no different.

The two models to look out for in this unveiling are the GT-2160 and the GEL-Kayano 20. As expected, Kostadinov’s eclectic touch is evident.

The GT-2160 is embraced by shades of green, while the GEL-Kayano 20 has been revamped with a sophisticated combination of grey, brown, and blue.

Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS give way to bold color selection

Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS GT - 2160 (Image via Twitter/@SneakerNews)

Under Kostadinov's leadership of ASICS SportStyle, he has consistently showcased his dedication to infusing innovation into each design, and the upcoming releases clearly exemplify his commitment.

The GT-2160, known for its affordability, now boasts a dynamic transformation with a rich spectrum of green hues.

This bold color selection refers to Kostadinov's affinity for standout color combinations, establishing the shoe as a centerpiece.

Conversely, the GEL-Kayano 20, another celebrated model from ASICS, has been reimagined with a subtler yet equally alluring set of colors.

The harmonious mix of grey, brown, and blue bestows upon the shoe a multifaceted charm, making it a bold choice and also a functional complement to diverse outfits.

Of course, no discussion about ASICS would be complete without mentioning the brand's signature GEL cushioning. This technology, synonymous with comfort, is prominently featured in both the teased pairs.

The Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS collaboration appears to be the perfect balance between fashion-forward thinking and comfort, ensuring wearers not only look good but also feel good.

Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS overview (Image via Twitter/@SneakerNews)

Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS: The next chapter in footwear excellence

The lines between high fashion and sportswear continue to blur, and collaborations like Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS further solidify the trend.

With Kostadinov's unique design perspective and ASICS' reputation for quality and comfort, this partnership promises to offer footwear that's both innovative and timeless.

As the Fall/Winter 2023 release date approaches, the fashion community waits with bated breath, ready to embrace this new chapter in footwear excellence.

Once again, Kostadinov proves that with the right touch, even the most established brands can be reimagined in unexpected and exhilarating ways.