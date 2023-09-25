ASICS GEL-LYTE III CM 1.95: Where to get, release date, price and more details explored

Stepping into a more eco-conscious era, the ASICS GEL-LYTE III CM 1.95 is setting new benchmarks in sustainability within the sneaker world. This revamped version of one of ASICS' most iconic sneakers, the GEL-LYTE III, is proof of the brand’s commitment to reducing environmental impact and combining modern design with eco-friendly materials. Launched just before the first whispers of Fall, this pair is a stride towards a greener planet.

This innovative design stands distinctively apart from Shigeyuki Mitsui’s original blueprint, showcasing ASICS' ability to evolve and adapt. The ASICS GEL-LYTE III CM 1.95 is not just a celebration of style and comfort, but also a symbol of progress in sustainable footwear.

It features a unique taping structure and is constructed with fewer materials, reflecting the brand’s thoughtful approach to design and manufacturing.

Released on September 22 via ASICS Australia, with a global release soon to follow, this model is a highly anticipated addition to ASICS' illustrious lineup. Sneaker enthusiasts worldwide can easily grab a pair of these sustainable yet stylish shoes from the official website of ASICS.

The ASICS GEL-LYTE III CM 1.95 epitomizes sustainability. Developed with recycled materials and solution-dyed polyester, it represents ASICS’ continuous efforts to reduce its environmental footprint. The innovative design allows the shoe to be more resource-efficient, aligning with the brand’s eco-conscious ethos.

As per the official website, thai new model from ASICS claims,

"This is the latest step in our continued commitment to reach net-zero emissions by 2050."

Diverging from Shigeyuki Mitsui's original design, the ASICS GEL-LYTE III CM 1.95 demonstrates ASICS' adaptability and evolution. The modernized design features an innovative taping structure, allowing for a distinctive look while utilizing fewer materials. It also showcases the brand's commitment to innovation and sustainability.

ASICS GEL-LYTE III (Image via Twitter/@fullress)

What sets the ASICS GEL-LYTE III CM 1.95 apart is its carbon-negative foam cushioning. This feature ensures the shoe is as forgiving to the wearer as it is to the environment, offering unparalleled comfort while championing sustainability.

Legacy of ASICS

Founded in 1949, ASICS has a long-standing history of producing high-quality athletic footwear. The introduction of the ASICS GEL-LYTE III is a continuation of this legacy, marking a new chapter in sustainable design and showcasing the brand's commitment to innovation and the environment.

In addition to the ASICS GEL-LYTE III, official images of the ASICS GEL-NYC Moss/Forest have also surfaced, indicating that ASICS continues to explore new designs and sustainable technologies, promising an exciting future for sneaker enthusiasts.

ASICS GEL-LYTE III overview (Image via Twitter/@fullress)

The ASICS GEL-LYTE III CM 1.95 marks a significant stride in the journey towards sustainable footwear. With its innovative design, eco-friendly materials, and the promise of unparalleled comfort, it stands as a testament to ASICS' commitment to the environment and its adaptability in design.

This model is not just a shoe; it's a step towards a more sustainable future, continuing ASICS' legacy of innovation and quality.