Bodega X Asics Gel-NYC “After-Hours” sneakers: Where to get, release date, price and more details explored

Bodega X Asics Gel-NYC “After-Hours” sneakers are already making waves prior to the official release release. In the world of sneaker collaborations, certain partnerships stand out more than others. The synergy between Boston's renowned retailer, Bodega, and the global footwear giant, ASICS, has consistently proven to be one of those exceptional alliances.

Their collaborations have continually breathed fresh life into sneaker designs, striking a balance between heritage aesthetic and modern innovation.

Their latest endeavor, the Bodega X Asics Gel-NYC “After-Hours” sneakers, is set to join the ranks of their iconic releases, promising both style and substance. It's more than a sneaker, it's a narrative of two brands coming together to craft a masterpiece.

For those eager to own a pair, the all-important details to note are the release date, which is September 29th and the price, set at $180 USD. These exclusive kicks will be available solely on Bodega's online platform at 10 AM EST, and for those who prefer a more tactile shopping experience, in Bodega's physical stores as well.

The Bodega X Asics Gel-NYC “After-Hours” sneakers are a testament to the confluence of heritage and contemporary running aesthetics. With a palette that plays with dusky shades, the design draws from rough urban elements, reminiscent of barbed wire and chain link fences.

The upper part, featuring a Grey mesh base, is complemented by the presence of both hairy and smooth suede, offering a touch that's as intriguing as its look. And, in line with Bodega’s hallmark approach, each pair is accompanied by a range of laces, each accentuating a different aspect of its design.

To top it off, the collaboration's hallmark is the co-branding seen on the heel, coupled with the GEL inserts that offer a subtle shimmer.

The Bodega X Asics Gel-NYC “After-Hours” sneakers are more than just footwear; they're a blend of legacy and modern design.

Bodega X Asics Gel-NYC “After-Hours” Sneakers (Image via Twitter/@SoleFeenMedia)

With its textured design and unique features, it stands as a true exemplification of Bodega and ASICS' commitment to pushing boundaries.

A Brief History of Bodega

Established in the heart of Boston, Bodega started as a unique, hidden-away boutique, making its mark by blending urban style with high-end fashion. Over the years, Bodega has become synonymous with innovative collaborations and bringing rare sneaker gems to the forefront.

Bodega X Asics Gel-NYC “After-Hours” Sneakers box opening (Image via Twitter/@SoleFeenMedia)

The Legacy of ASICS

ASICS, founded in 1949, has a rich history of pioneering athletic footwear. Their name, an acronym derived from the Latin phrase, "Anima Sana In Corpore Sano," which means "A Sound Mind in a Sound Body," reflects their dedication to crafting shoes that enhance sports performance while ensuring comfort.

For sneaker lovers, it's time to circle September 29th on their calendars. This isn't merely a shoe launch - it's an event in the world of collaborative sneaker designs.