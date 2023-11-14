New Balance 990v4 "Teal" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

New Balance is consistently expanding its range of designs in its Made in USA catalog, and the freshly designed 990v4 "Teal" colorway is the latest addition to the collection. This New Balance 990v4 "Teal" colorway will potentially hit the sneaker market sometime during November 2023, as per early reports from Sole Retriever.

The upcoming addition to the company's Made in USA collection will be made available via New Balance as well as a slew of other select retailers, both online and in-store. This pair costs $210 and comes in sizes that are reportedly best suited for men. Interested sneakerheads, however, will have to keep an eye out for the confirmed launch date of the model.

New Balance 990v4 “Teal” shoes are coupled with crisp white hues

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via NB)

For a very long time, the brand name New Balance has been symbolized by a dedication to both the quality plus indigenous workmanship of their products, which is particularly noticeable in their Made in USA lines.

As November 2023 inches towards its end, the company is continuing to expand its illustrious past by introducing an entirely novel rendition of the New Balance 990v4 that is made in the United States.

As a component of Teddy Santis's Season 4 collection, this particular design, which is a timeless classic and is appreciated for its durability and ease of use, has been updated under the artistic supervision of Santis.

The most recent "Teal" version of the 990v4 exemplifies New Balance's painstaking attention to craftsmanship. Teal is a captivating color, and the sneaker's structure, which is entirely made of leather, guarantees an appearance that will last as long as the shoe itself.

Further, the well-known "N" logo has been given a clean outline in white accents, creating an intriguing contrast that contributes to the shoe's enhanced aesthetic appeal. The 990 marking is subtly and gracefully presented with silver touches on the tongue flap as well as the heel block, confirming the model's commitment to its roots.

Down below, a white ENCAP midsole gives the distinctive cushioning that New Balance is recognized for, whereas a dual-tone outer sole unit in black and white guarantees stability as well as flair with every stride that you take.

Take a closer look at the uppers of these shoes (Image via NB)

Highlighting the development of the NB 990v4 sneaker model, the official website of the footwear brand states:

“For avid runners and ahead of the curve tastemakers alike, the 990 was a mark of quality and superior taste. There have been updates to the design since ’82, and more color options, but the 990’s aspirational status symbol aura has never changed."

It continues as follows:

"Simply put, the 990 is the shoe so good, that we’ve never stopped making it. The MADE in USA 990v4, originally introduced in 2016, continued to refine the v3's modernization of the silhouette. “

Sneaker enthusiasts are recommended to keep an eye out for the New Balance 990v4 Made in USA "Teal" sneakers, which are expected to be available for purchase in the coming days.

This set will also include a "Mahogany" iteration of the sneaker in addition to this "Teal" iteration of the model. This hue will be made available at some point during the month of November.

According to the most recent sources, the retail price tag for each pair of these sneakers would be set at a level equivalent to $210. They will be available for purchase across NB's physical and digital storefronts alike.