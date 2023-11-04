Kith x New Balance 990v6 “Madison Square Garden” Collection: Where to get, release date, and more details explored

New Balance and Kith, the two popular American labels, have teamed up once again for their latest take on the former’s New Balance 990v6 sneaker design. The duo presented the model in two visually appealing ensembles, taking design cues from Madison Square Garden.

On November 6, 2023, the Kith x New Balance 990v6 “Madison Square Garden” Pack will be made available for purchase exclusively at Kith shops, 11 a.m. CET on EU.Kith.com, 11 a.m. EST on Kith.com and CA.Kith.com, and the Kith App.

As of the time of this writing, pricing information has not yet been revealed, however, one can anticipate that it will be higher than the typical price point of $200 for the 990v6.

Kith x New Balance 990v6 "Madison Square Garden" sneaker pack offers two colorways

Certain partnerships have continually gained prominence as the fashion and sneaker sectors strive to grow. Among them, Ronnie Fieg's joint undertakings with notable companies like New Balance stand out strongly as particularly noteworthy examples. His label, Kith, has been helpful in the reinterpretation of streetwear, frequently blending its aesthetic with components of high fashion.

The recently disclosed Kith x New Balance collab on the 990v6 draws inspiration from the world-famous Madison Square Garden and the New York Knicks. This joint collection will be offering two exciting iterations of the stated 990v6 model, namely “Sanddrift” and “Black.”

Kith’s official social media account shared a closer look at the upcoming sneaker, whose caption read:

“We partnered with the World's Most Famous Arena, Madison Square Garden, to create two colorways of the New Balance MADE in USA 990v6. Both models feature suede and mesh uppers, custom-printed footbeds, and arrive in custom Madison Square Garden packaging.”

The New Balance 990v6 “Sanddrift” is reimagined by Kith in muted tones of gray and tan, and the upper combines the opulent feel of porcine skin suede with the base's mesh construction in a way that is just stunning.

The vivid orange "N" emblem that is located on the side of the shoe and the "NB" insignia that is placed on the vamp provide a splash of vibrancy that brings the layout to life.

It is only natural that, given Fieg's appointment as the Creative Director of the Knicks, he would find a way to pay tribute to the illustrious New York NBA team as well as the historic arena that serves as their home court.

The structure of the footwear is flawlessly finished off by a cream-colored FuelCell midsole and a rubber outer sole unit that matches the color of the midsole.

In addition to this Sandrift coloring, a “black” iteration of the New Balance 990v6 will also be released soon. This set is constructed out of the same high-quality materials as the other pair, and it boasts bold pops of red and blue on the "N" emblem, the tongue tag, as well as the heel block.

Silver accents are added to the toe box, and the FuelCell padded midsole receives a white treatment to round off the shoe's color scheme.

Keep an eye out for the Kith x New Balance 990v6 sneaker pack that will be accessible this November. Interested readers are advised to stay tuned to Kith’s official website to receive timely alerts on the sneaker’s arrival.