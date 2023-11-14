New Balance 990v4 Made in USA “Mahogany” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Teddy Santis is set to release a brand-new colorway for the New Balance 990v4, referred to as the "Mahogany" hue, as part of the expansion of his Season 4 Made in USA collection for the brand. The collection will also offer a “Teal” variation of the sneakers.

The New Balance 990v4 "Mahogany" colorway is projected to enter the footwear scene sometime during November 2023, per early sources. These chunky sneakers will be for sale on the brand's official website as well as select retailers, both online and in-store. The retail price of the item is $210.

New Balance 990v4 Made in USA “Mahogany” shoes are complemented by contrasting black hues

Another look at the shoes (Image via NB)

In the world of athletic footwear, New Balance is regarded as the embodiment of timeless style and unrivaled craftsmanship. This is especially true of the Made in USA collection, which has been updated with the introduction of the 990v4.

The NB 990v4 "Mahogany" sneakers feature a top constructed entirely of leather. The mahogany color covers most of the shoes. The iconic "N" logo is rendered in white for a striking contrast, and the 990 marking is etched in metallic silver. The overall look is brought together in perfect harmony by the use of black embellishments along the sock liner.

Take a closer look at the lateral areas (Image via NB)

Here's how the brand's official website describes the evolution of the NB 990v4 sneaker model:

“For avid runners and ahead of the curve tastemakers alike, the 990 was a mark of quality and superior taste. There have been updates to the design since ’82, and more color options, but the 990’s aspirational status symbol aura has never changed."

"Simply put, the 990 is the shoe so good that we’ve never stopped making it. The MADE in USA 990v4, originally introduced in 2016, continued to refine the v3's modernization of the silhouette.”

Be on the lookout for the 990v4 Made in USA “Mahogany” sneakers that will supposedly hit the shelves in the next few days. Interested parties can stay tuned to the brand's official website for timely alerts on the confirmed drop date of the shoes.