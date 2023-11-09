Amine x New Balance 610S Mini Mooz sneaker pack: Where to get, release date, and more details explored

Rapper and songwriter Amime has debuted a new shoe capsule collection in collaboration with New Balance. The duo have launched a reinterpreted version of the well-known 610S model.

The most recent pack features three different shades that are each inspired by one of the three different phases of banana ripening. Therefore, the three colorways are dressed in “Green,” “Yellow,” and “Brown.”

The Amine x New Balance 610S Mini Mooz will be available for purchase beginning in November 2023. The pair in “Green” will be sold on November 10 at Kee's Loaded Kitchen in Portland, Oregon. Following this, the pair in “Yellow” will be sold on November 12 at Morgenstern's Bananas in New York City.

Lastly, the pair in “Brown” will be sold exclusively online at www.clbn.store November 15 onwards. The pricing details of all three iterations are currently kept under wraps.

Amine x New Balance 610S Mini Mooz sneaker pack represents different stages of banana lifecycle

Amine and New Balance have teamed up to produce a limited-edition sneaker called the 610S Mini Mooz, which showcases the brand's uncanny ability to combine high-level performance with imaginative narratives.

Since Amine joined forces with New Balance as a brand ambassador in April 2022, the artist has made significant waves with the release of the New Balance 610 The Mooz, a sneaker that became an instant favorite among fans of both the artist and the brand.

Besides this, Amine has collaborated with New Balance on a number of other projects. Now, as we get closer to the Christmas season, Amine has turned to social media in order to present a follow-up collection. This series is called the 610S Mini Mooz.

This brand-new trio, which features hues in brown, yellow, and green, is more than a mere upgrade to the roster. It is a story of the lifespan of the banana that has been condensed in the shape of sneakers.

The 610S Mini Mooz reflects the stages of ripening, from the fresh green of the early days through the ripe yellow and the mature brown.

These total pairs will comprise 100 for the Yellow and Green variants and 303 for the Brown. This is part of a limited release of just 503 pairs overall.

Each shoe has a foundation structure constructed from a gradient mesh material, which is then covered with suede in shades that correspond to the various stages of the banana's journey.

The unique flavor of Amine is brought to life by the stamp of his insignia on the insole, whereas the creamy midsole plus outer sole unit create an understated contrast to the vivid top.

This dedication to craftsmanship extends to the one-of-a-kind banana trinkets that decorate each pair of earrings, which indicate the amount of ripeness. Accompanying each charm is a leaflet that illustrates the banana's lifecycle, which is a fun and innovative addition that is in keeping with Amine's style.

Set your reminders for the Amine x NB 610S Mini Mooz footwear collection that will be accessible in the next few days.