Amine x New Balance 610 "The Mooz" shoes: Everything we know so far

The 29-year-old American rapper and songwriter, Amine, finally unveiled his first collaborative shoe with New Balance. The duo reimagined the widely recognized 610 model for their debut launch. The entire sneaker will be wrapped up in a banana-inspired Yellow and Brown color palette.

Amine has been discovered wearing vintage NB designs like the 990v3, 2002R, and 992, as well as sleeker models such as the 327 and 5740, in recent months, and he has now announced his first collaboration with the Boston-based sportswear conglomerate.

The Amine x New Balance 610 "The Mooz" shoes are all set to rock the sneaker market in the coming weeks of 2023. These pairs will be offered online as well as at the in-store locations of New Balance and some of its affiliated retail shops. Fans and other interested readers will have to stick around for the official launch dates and pricing details of these joint sneakers.

Amine x New Balance 610 "The Mooz" sneakers will be dressed in banana-inspired yellow and brown hues

Here's another image shared by the rapper on his Instagram account (Image via Instagram/@amine)

Amine teased his first sneaker partnership on Instagram, which is going to occur on the New Balance 610. Since April 2022, the Grammy-nominated performer has served as a brand ambassador for New Balance, wearing only NB gear. He can be seen in an announcement film staring up at a billboard that reads, "A kid from Portland has his own sneaker." The text is accompanied by symbols of both parties, Amine's Club Banana, and a shot of banana crates.

One week later, shortly after the teaser, Amine presented images of the official sneaker, titled the New Balance 610 "The Mooz." The athletic shoe features a yellow as well as a brown color scheme, with the latter dominating the patent leather embellishments.

Below is a spaced mesh in a vivid yellow color that matches the lacing system as well as leather piping for the brown "N" insignia. A 610-branded window adjacent to the brown mesh collar has a snow globe-like look with a floating banana decal. Other elements include a co-branded tongue band, Amine marking on the split-colored insole, plus iridescent pops on the top.

The brown midsole with hits of yellow and dark brown towards the heel and the brown and yellow outer sole unit finishes the look.

Along with the Club Banana trademark being embodied through this color scheme as well as the sneaker's banana crate-inspired packaging, the "Mooz" moniker derives from the word "banana" in Amharic, which Amine grew up speaking with his family.

For the unfamiliar, the New Balance 610 is a sneaker model that has been continuously available for nearly a decade, but it continues to stay relevant as well as unique in both running and fashion. The shoe was first released in 2012 as an update of the 573, an outdoor running shoe with a durable outsole, a ventilated mesh top, and a comfy REVlite midsole.

NOTTHESAMO @NottheSamo The Mooz 610. Aminé x New Balance. The Mooz 610. Aminé x New Balance. https://t.co/W2PD3PutWa

The 610 succeeded the 573 by providing better cushioning, posture, and robustness, making it appropriate for both trail and road runners. The silhouette rapidly became a favorite among runners because of its adaptability, effectiveness, and style.

Watch for the release of the highly anticipated Amine x New Balance 610 "The Mooz" version in the upcoming 2023 weeks. Those interested can easily sign on to the brand's website for instant notifications as soon as the shoe drops for purchase.

Poll : 0 votes