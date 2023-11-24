DTLR x New Balance 990v4 “Festive” shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

Maryland-based boutique DTLR has collaborated diligently with established footwear brand New Balance for the public debut of a new footwear edition. Recently, the two have worked together to reinterpret the iconic 990v4 style that has won widespread acclaim. This holiday season special shoe is entirely decked in a Volt/Red-Black ensemble.

The release date for the DTLR Exclusive New Balance 990v4 “Festive” is set for November 27, 2023. These sneakers will be offered exclusively for purchase via the online stores of DTLR, along with a few of its physical sites.

This shoe will be available in various sizing options, including grade school, preschool, and toddler. Retail costs are set as follows: $115 for sizes appropriate for grade school, $100 for sizes appropriate for preschool, and $80 for sizes appropriate for toddlers.

DTLR x New Balance 990v4 “Festive” sneakers are covered in themed green and red ensemble

Here's another look at the shoes (Image via DTLR)

DTLR, a well-known retailer that is famous for its unique and colorful shoe partnerships, has once again teamed up with New Balance to offer the 990v4 "Festive." This association has a track record of providing extraordinary hues across numerous New Balance designs.

In one instance, the rich heritage of Virginia was the inspiration for the coloring of the 2002R, followed by volcanic activity that turned out the idea for the palette of the 9060 that was released most recently.

The latest version, the 990v4 "Festive," continues in the footsteps of the wildly popular kids' exclusive 990v4 Wild Style 2.0. This model is intended to make a splash with its vibrant and whimsical appearance, which is just right for the winter holiday season.

Expand Tweet

DTLR's interpretation of a kids' special 990v4 sports a volt green top that is similar of the well-known Nike Kobe 6 Grinch. In addition to the volt green outer, the shoe has red overlays on the toe box, lace set, and heel logo.

The overall appearance is given an extra dose of sophistication by the addition of silver accents on the recognizable "N" emblem and heel tab, along with black on a tongue tag.

These details contribute to the overall appearance of the shoe. Both ease and toughness are ensured by the sneaker's construction, which consists of a mesh foundation with leather or nubuck reinforcements.

The crimson image of a Christmas tree that is seen on the insole is a reference to the holiday of Christmas. The footwear has a white and green 990v4 midsole that is matched with a translucent rubber outer sole unit to combine style and utility. The outsole is made of transparent rubber.

Take a closer look at the insoles of the sneakers (Image via DTLR)

The description of the upcoming collaborative 990v4 “Festive” shoe on DTLR’s website reads:

“New Balance and DTLR are back with a new take on the 990v4. This new "Festive" colorway for kids showcases a light green upper crafted from high-quality suede and mesh. Bright red and metallic silver accents tie the ensemble together.”

Mark your calendars for the new DTLR x New Balance 990v4 “Festive” colorway that will be accessible in the next few days. Those certain to get their hands on these brilliantly colored shoes are advised to stay tuned to DTLR’s official store.