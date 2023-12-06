New Balance 990v6 Made in USA "Sepia Stone" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The New Balance 990v6 sneaker style recently surfaced in another intriguing colorway dubbed “Sepia Stone.” The latest iteration emerged following the debut of collaborative renditions of the 990v6 style with brands like Kith and Carhartt WIP in recent months.

The New Balance 990v6 Made in USA “Sepia Stone” colorway is anticipated to hit the shelves on December 15, 2023. These chunky sneakers will be made available for purchase through New Balance and other select retailers, both online and in-store. There are sizes available for both men and women, and the retail price is set at $220 per pair.

New Balance 990v6 Made in USA "Sepia Stone" is complimented with white and black hues

Beginning in 2021, Teddy Santis was named in charge of New Balance's Made in USA range, which has resulted in the traditional models of the brand being rethought from an entirely different angle.

Santis keeps getting better with the most recent edition of Season 4, the New Balance 990v6 in a Sepia Stone shade. It comes after Santis introduced his first seasonal assortment in 2022.

In addition to the introduction of the 990v4 Teal, Mahogany, and the powerful 996 Red, this variation further solidifies New Balance's record of producing gear that is both fashionable and of excellent quality.

The 990v6 made by New Balance "Made in the USA" Sepia Stone is a demonstration of the brand's dedication to providing superior goods. To achieve an ideal equilibrium between elegance and ease, the top layer is constructed out of a variety of high-quality materials.

The mudguard, midfoot, eyestays, and heel all feature pigskin suede in an inviting tan color, which contributes to the overall sophisticated appearance of the shoe. A porous nubuck top in a creamy hue, which provides an understated contrast against a tan mesh foundation, is a complementary aspect to these elements.

This color mix oozes a beauty that is stylish and understated, making it ideal for the sneaker aficionado who is particularly discerning.

White accents on the laces and the contrasting piping of the black "N" insignia add an unexpected pop to the entire layout, whereas further black detailing on the sockliner also contributes to the overall effectiveness of the style.

The 990 marking is prominently located on the tongue as well as the lateral heel of the footwear, confirming the sneaker's storied place within the New Balance portfolio. A black rubber outsole and a black and tan foam midsole, both of which are packed with FuelCell technology, finish the design.

The description of the widely acclaimed New Balance 990v6 sneaker design on the company’s website reads:

“The designers of the first 990 were tasked with creating the single best running shoe on the market. The Made in USA 990v6 embraces this original mandate, with a series of performance-inspired updates. The upper dispenses with the standard midfoot saddle, allowing the pigskin suede overlays to flow from heel to toe across the mesh underlay, for a speedy, streamlined look.”

Mark your calendars for the upcoming New Balance 990v6 “Sepia Stone” iteration that will be accessible in the coming days. Those curious to buy these sneakers are urged to stay in touch with New Balance’s website for timely alerts on the sneaker’s arrival.