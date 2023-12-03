Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack x Audemars Piguet Royal Oak and apparel collection: Where to get, price, and more details explored

In a special limited edition Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar, Audemars Piguet collaborated with American rap artist Travis Scott's business and record label, Cactus Jack. This 41-mm brown ceramic timepiece features several Cactus Jack design motifs and is the first of its kind from Audemars Piguet.

On December 1, 2023, the Cactus Jack x Audemars Piguet Collection was made available to the public. With costs ranging from $125 to $500, the apparel items are made available on Travis Scott's website, making them accessible to a wide range of customers.

The special Audemars Piguet watch will be made available for purchase from the brand itself, with a retail price label of $201,000. Only 200 pieces will be offered for sale.

Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack x Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch will be offered with an exclusive apparel range

By forming a partnership with the luxury wristwatch Audemars Piguet, Travis Scott has taken his Cactus Jack brand into an intriguing new uncharted area. This partnership is a huge step forward for Scott's influence in the luxury apparel as well as the fashion accessory industry, following his successful partnerships with brands like Nike, Jordan, and Dior.

The show-stopping item is a unique Royal Oak watch, which is priced at $201,000 and is available in a limited edition of 200. This gorgeous timepiece is fashioned from brown ceramic, which is a record for Audemars Piguet.

Some notable features include the calendar and week indication typeface, which is inspired by a figure created by Travis Scott. Not only that, but the 9 o'clock subdial features a design of the Cactus Jack insignia as well. At six o'clock, the moon phase is depicted by Cactus Jack's iconic smiley face—its lips stitched shut—whose luminous plating shines blue in the dark.

It stands out from other high-end timepieces because of its glow-in-the-dark blue and green exterior. In this case, certain calendar indicators use a luminescent material that, when subjected to light, turns green, giving them a distinct glow when the sun goes down.

In addition to the moon and sun motifs being artistically combined with Scott's characteristic happy face design, the front portion of the watch boldly shows the Cactus Jack trademark.

Co-branded patterns that combine the well-known Audemars Piguet elegance with Travis Scott's Cactus Jack flair are featured on a collection of clothes that are sold along with the watch.

The collection includes hoodies, slacks, shirts, and crewnecks, all of which are embellished with the illustrations. While the timepiece is designed to appeal to elite buyers, the gear offers a more approachable method for fans to commemorate this exclusive cooperation.

The description of this exquisite timepiece on Audemars Piguet's official site reads,

“The Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar "Cactus Jack" Limited Edition displays a brown aesthetic, a nod to one of Cactus Jack's signature colours. Its case and bracelet studs are fully crafted in brown ceramic, a very first for the Manufacture, and are meticulously finished with the trademark alternation of satin-brushing and polished chamfers.”

It further highlights Cactus Jack’s elements added to the timepiece.

“The watch incorporates numerous design elements that reference Cactus Jack's aesthetic codes, be it on the case, the sapphire dial, or the brown textured calfskin leather strap.”

Don't miss out on this opulent collaborative timepiece and the duo's chic apparel range.