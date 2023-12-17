Nike Air Force 1 Low "Year of the Dragon" Carabiner shoes: Everything we know so far

The Swoosh label's "Year of the Dragon" lineup is ready to introduce yet another Nike Air Force 1 Low colorway. The upcoming model is decked in white and adorned with dragon-inspired "Carabiner" accents.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low "Year of the Dragon" Carabiner shoes are expected to launch sometime around January 2024, as reported by House of Heat. The official release date has not been announced as of this writing. These shoes are expected to be sold through Nike's SNKRS app, various associated sellers, and select physical Nike locations.

Nike Air Force 1 Low "Year of the Dragon" Carabiner shoes feature iridescent embellishments

Take a closer look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

Nike is poised to commemorate the Year of the Dragon by introducing a sparkling revamped version of the famous Nike Air Force 1 Low. This "Year of the Dragon" version elevates the pair's aesthetic to new heights with its iridescent elements.

When it comes to this Air Force 1, the standard white leather top continues to serve as the foundation, ensuring that this model maintains a clean and elegant undertone. However, this particular pair stands out owing to the delicate decoration and sparkling features that it possesses.

One of the most captivating features of this edition lies in the replacement of the traditional medial Swoosh with iridescent conical checks. This striking design transforms the sneaker into a visual masterpiece. The lateral facet features simple yet elegant white leather, thus establishing a beautiful balance between boldness and softness.

To honor the great Dragon, which is a symbol of power and endurance in Chinese tradition, the tongue tags feature metallic badges. The heel, on the other hand, features an intriguing combination of suede with a reptilian texture and sparkly underlays that pay homage to the enigmatic nature of the creature.

Take a closer look at the tongue and heels (Image via Nike)

Underneath all the glitter is a special jelly sole block that is pink and cream in color. This sole section not only adds a vibrant flair but also offers convenience.

The upcoming pair of shoes is a genuine testament to the celebrations that take place during the Lunar New Year as the insoles prominently display the official stamp for the Year Of The Dragon.

The brank also had a surprise in store for those who wish to welcome the energy of the Dragon. The shoe comes with an iridescent carabiner in the form of a dragon, which is not only a fashionable accessory but also represents the eternal impact of the creature.

Nike is currently gearing up to celebrate the Year of the Dragon with the upcoming pair. The "Year of the Dragon" edition of the Nike Air Force 1 Low will be available for purchase within the next year. Those who are interested in acquiring these shoes are encouraged to keep an eye on the official website of Nike or to make use of the SNKRS app to receive timely notifications regarding the arrival of the sneakers.