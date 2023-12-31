Nike Air Force 1 Low “Oil Green/Terra Blush” sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike has several variations in the works for each of its iconic sneaker styles, like the Nike Air Force 1, the Nike SB Dunk, the Nike Air Max 1, and so on. Most recently, the brand unveiled the images of another upcoming “Oil Green/Terra Blush” colorway of the Nike Air Force 1 Low design.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Oil Green/Terra Blush” sneakers are all set to enter the footwear scene on January 9, 2024, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit and other sources.

These sneakers are anticipated to be sold via the online as well as offline sites of Nike, the SNKRS App, and a bunch of affiliated retail merchants. They will be marked with a fixed price tag of $125 per pair.

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Oil Green/Terra Blush” are composed of suede, canvas, and corduroy

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

In 2024, Nike Inc. extends its quest to define trends by introducing a variety of brilliant color combinations for the Air Force 1 Low, further solidifying its enduring appeal.

The "Oil Green/Terra Blush" colorway, which is a compelling mix of traditions and trends, is something that Nike fans might want to look forward to to celebrate the new year elegantly. A stunning color scheme consisting of Oil Green, Terra Blush, Sesame, and Pale Ivory is featured in this version.

On the top layer of the footwear, which is constructed from high-quality fabrics such as canvas, suede, and corduroy, the cozy hues are consistent throughout the surface of the shoe. The design is finished off with a Sail AF1 rubber sole, which gives the entire thing a polished appearance.

The impending launch is a clear demonstration of Nike's dedication to fusing traditional elements with modern-day pizzazz. The combination known as "Oil Green/Terra Blush" not only pays honor to the legendary Air Force 1 Low, but it also incorporates the most recent fashion trends, ensuring that it will continue to be a highly sought-after fashion mainstay.

Take a closer look at the heels and tongue areas of the sneakers (Image via Nike)

According to the data provided on the official Nike website, the AF1 sneaker model may have originated around what follows:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

It continues:

“Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Oil Green/Terra Blush” shoes are all set to arrive next year. Nike fans and other interested parties are advised to sign up on Swoosh’s website or register on the SNKRS app for regular updates on the arrival of these sneakers.

In addition to the abovementioned colorway, the Swoosh has lined up many other variants of the Nike Air Force 1 Low silhouette for the new year. The model’s “Year of the Dragon” and “Valentine’s Day” themed iterations are just to name a few.