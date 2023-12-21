Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low “White Speed Red” sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Supreme and Nike are once again coming together for another take on the beloved Nike Air Force 1 model in 2024. This time around, they decked the shoe in “White Speed Red” ensemble. A popular Supreme insider, Supreme DROPS, recently revealed the early look of the upcoming shoe.

In the summer of 2024, the Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low “White Speed Red” colorway is anticipated to hit the sneaker market, as reported by Supreme DROPS. These sneakers will be available for purchase both online and in-store via Supreme locations.

The retail price of $123 is set for the item, as per Sole Retriever. Note that the official word on this release is still pending for confirmation from the partnering labels.

Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low “White Speed Red” sneakers are planned for Summer 2024

Beginning in the early 2000s, Supreme and Nike have been working together to produce a number of sneaker offerings that are considered to be among the most sought-after models in the streetwear industry.

It is clear that their collaboration, which is well-known for its unique and forward-thinking designs, is continuing to develop, with the Air Force 1 Low turning into an indispensable component of their joint collections.

In addition to the famous Black and White colorways that were initially released in the year 2020, this pairing has continued to be a vital component, with further variations such as Baroque Brown and Flax continuing the upward trajectory.

As we get closer to the year 2024, the Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low is going to be released in a brand new combination, "White Speed Red."

The distinctive quality features that have characterized this collaboration have been preserved in this most recent incarnation of Supreme's Nike Air Force 1 Low. The outer layer of the footwear is constructed out of high-quality white leather, which serves as a backdrop for the dramatic red embellishments.

The ventilated toe box, the recognizable Swoosh, and the heel tab are all brought to life by these intricate red details, which also add an exciting contrast to the overall aesthetic.

The box emblem appears on the heel covering, which is a clear indication of the impact that Supreme has had on the shoe. Furthermore, the cult-like charm of this launch is made stronger by the presence of co-branded lace dubraes as well as customized packaging.

As an accent to the pristine top, this model features a midsole that is a crisp white color, and the outsole is made of red rubber, which mirrors the features.

Moreover, Nike’s official website mentions the foundations of the Nike Air Force 1 model and its evolution as a streetwear staple in the following manner:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

It continues:

“Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

Keep an eye out for the next Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low “White Speed Red” colorway that will be accessible in the summer of 2024. Sneakerheads likely to get their hands on these shoes are urged to stay in touch with the partnering labels and Nike’s SNKRS app for timely alerts on their arrival.