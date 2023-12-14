Supreme x Vans Cheetah Print footwear pack: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

Supreme has again joined forces with the skateboarding gear brand Vans to offer an all-new footwear pack. This latest assortment boasts two widely admired styles of the latter: Old Skool and Half Cab. These sneakers are embellished with stylish Cheetah prints on the uppers. These pairs are decked in Orange, Black, and Navy ensembles.

A release of the Supreme x Vans Cheetah Print Pack is scheduled to take place during Week 17 of the Fall/Winter 2023 season for Supreme. The release date for the pack is December 14, 2023, worldwide, and December 16 in Seoul and Japan. The selling price of these shoes will vary from $98 to $110 for each pair.

These sneakers will be available for purchase through Supreme's online as well as in-store platforms exclusively.

Supreme x Vans Cheetah Print Pack offers sneakers featuring orange, navy, and black colorways

Here's another look at the newly created collaborative sneaker lineup (Image via Supreme)

Following the immense popularity of its BOGO hoodie week, Supreme is getting ready to unveil another product that is going to be packed with excitement.

Supreme will be reconnecting with Vans, an avid collaborator, for an exceptional footwear capsule, which will be released concurrently with the next BOGO tees with a discount. The entire line is centered on the Old Skool and Half Cab designs, both of which feature eye-catching Cheetah Print embellishments.

There are three distinct colorways available for each silhouette in the Supreme x Vans Cheetah Print Pack. These palettes are orange, navy, and black. In each pair, the soft suede and visually appealing faux fur are combined to create an ensemble that combines ease and high-fashion elegance.

The suede accents are laid out in monotone hues, complimenting with contrasting sewns that give a sense of refinement to the overall look. It is the synthetic cheetah fur that graces the foundation layer that is the focal point of the design. This fur gives the boots an air of defiance and wildness that is unparalleled.

The moniker Supreme is written in Gothic script on the heel of the shoe, whereas the classic insignia of Vans is located on the midfoot and the heel of the shoe. The sneakers are finished off with a traditional white vulcanized rubber midsole along with a gum rubber outer sole unit, which ensures that they are both fashionable and useful.

It isn’t the first association of the aforementioned streetwear and footwear labels. Earlier in May 2023, the two brands teamed up to create their one-of-a-kind footwear pack featuring two of Vans’ popular models, namely the Skate Grosso Mid and Era. Heavily influenced by dollar currency, this pack featured sneaker designs loaded with money graphics.

Expand Tweet

Be on the lookout for the new Supreme x Vans Cheetah Print footwear pack that will be accessible this December. Those interested in copping more future releases from these two brands are advised to stay tuned to their online sites.

In related news, Supreme is also preparing a sneaker pack with Nike Inc. that will be offered in 2024. These two labels together gave an intriguing revamp to the latter’s SB Darwin Low sneaker model. This pack is anticipated to offer four colorways of the stated model, namely “Black,” “Volt,” “Sail,” and “Khaki.”